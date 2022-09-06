Sam Hartman's return means more than just football: 'It's about him being healthy again.'

A chance of getting back to the ACC championship game and winning it this time for No. 23-ranked Wake Forest is back in play.

That was the sentiment around campus on Tuesday afternoon when the school released the information that Sam Hartman, a record-setting junior quarterback, is back. He cleared all his medical marks to play again after suffering a blood clot in his left arm a month ago that kept him out of all football-related activities, including last week's win over VMI.

As one student passing through campus said: "Sure, we can the ACC title because Sam is back."

Hartman, who has been out since Aug. 9 after undergoing surgery for a blood clot, was cleared to play by team doctors. He’s been cleared to practice since Sunday, and will start on Saturday at Vanderbilt, according to Coach Dave Clawson.

The school revealed little about Hartman’s non-football related injury that led to surgery by Dr. Julie Freischlag, a renowned vascular surgeon and also the CEO of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Chief Academic Officer of Atrium Health.

Freischlag said in a statement: “After our diagnosis on Aug. 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.”

There was then plenty of recovery time in which Hartman had a soft sling on his arm, and last Friday it was determined that the clot was gone.

By Sunday he was back on the field practicing, and he practiced again on Monday.

Hartman has decided to not discuss his ordeal with journalists, and instead focus on Saturday’s noon game at Vanderbilt. He said in a statement he was grateful for Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman and Niles Fleet (the head athletic trainer) for guiding him through the process.

“There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday,” Hartman said in a statement.

Clawson and Hartman's teammates were especially happy to see him back on the practice field, but Clawson said it wasn’t just about football.

"It's about him being healthy again," Clawson said. "Sam attacked this rehabilitation process and it has been really special to see how everyone inside and out of our program supported Sam."

Teammate Michael Jurgens, who has been Hartman’s center for the past three seasons, said the team found out at practice on Tuesday morning that Hartman could play.

“There was a big eruption when they said they were making the announcement,” Jurgens said. “Sam has put so much work into it, and we’re happy to have him.”

Defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd said the mood of the team was great.

“Everyone is just excited for him, but just because he’s healthy and it’s not about the football side of it,” Bothroyd said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but just the fact that he’s healthy means that everyone is happy for him.”

While Hartman was out last week, redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis more than held his own in his first career start in the 44-10 win over VMI. He passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but Griffis said after the game that this was Hartman’s team.

In his 36 career games with the Demon Deacons, Hartman has thrown 72 touchdown passes and has 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s nearing the 10,000-yard mark in passing yards and can resume that pursuit on Saturday.

What this does for the Demon Deacons is give them a full arsenal on offense coming off a season where they set the school record for scoring at 41 points a game. Getting Hartman back now gives him time to round into shape against Vanderbilt and the following week against Liberty before fifth-ranked Clemson comes to Winston-Salem on Sept. 24.

“We’re very excited to get Sam back,” Clawson said. “…He’s ready to go.”

Clawson said what Freischlag, Goldman and Fleet did to help Hartman through this is an incredible story. “They dropped everything in their personal lives to make sure this was a good outcome,” Clawson said, “and I’m very grateful to all three of them, and they are all great professionals and this is a great example of sports medicine, medicine and the collaboration of our athletic department and the hospital in working extremely well.”