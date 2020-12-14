Scout-team players for Wake Forest making bigger sacrifices during long COVID-19 season

“We are sort of unspoken heroes but without our look in practice it would be hard for our defense to know what’s coming on Saturdays,” Jovanovic said.

It hasn’t always been as much fun this season because the team was so isolated from the rest of the student body this fall.

“It’s pretty important and I make sure myself and our other scout team O-linemen are in good spirits,” he said, “because some weeks it’s tough because you keep doing it and keep doing it but you have to bring the energy each day.”

Each week Clawson has praised the Deacons for sticking it out through so much uncertainly.

“I think 20 years from now there will be guys on this team who are incredibly successful and they are going to look back and say ‘I learned what commitment meant and what sacrifice meant during that 2020 pandemic,’” Clawson said. “They’ll say ‘it wasn’t easy and I thought about quitting or opting out or whatever but I’m glad I did that.’ Its college football and we keep score but if we are doing our jobs correctly our players get more from it than just football.”

Jaquarii Robeson, who is an All-ACC candidate at wide receiver for the Deacons, has noticed the hard work of the scout team.