Scout-team players for Wake Forest making bigger sacrifices during long COVID-19 season

They are the unsung heroes of any college football program, but maybe even more so this season during such a tumultuous time with COVID-19 making all the decisions.
For Wake Forest scout-team players who are so far behind the curtain nobody even knows they are there it’s an even tougher gig. The handful of walk-ons and a few young scholarship players that fill up the scout team make sure the first and second string Deacons get a full view of what each opponent brings to the table.
Two of those hard-working scout team guys this season have been redshirt juniors Goran Jovanovic, an offensive lineman, and Connor Hebbeler, a defensive lineman.
One reason it’s been so much harder to be a scout-team member this season is the rewards are few and far between. In a normal year, they can hang out with teammates during non-football days and be a big part of campus life.
Not during COVID-19, however.
“I like to spend time with the guys on the weekends and we’d watch games during bye weeks or do something together on Sundays after games,” Jovanovic said. “But we can’t do that this year, and it’s kind of changed as to how we interact with our teammates. Now, we can only really see them during practices.”
When Wake Forest players reported in July for this season there were several different rules put in place inside the program to protect each other from the virus. One of those rules was players could not go home on the weekends, which means the players have been on campus for nearly six months straight.
That meant for the scout team there’s been a lot of down time, but Jovanovic said it wasn’t all bad.
Because more players could dress for games and be on the sidelines since they were already in the team’s bubble, they could at least enjoy the games more than usual. Thanks to three defensive line starters being out in Saturday’s loss to Louisville, Hebbeler got on the field for several plays.
“It’s definitely a difference,” Jovanovic said about being on the scout team this year compared to his previous three seasons.
Toiling through a season in which the Deacons had six weekends off during the 14 weeks since early September, Jovanovic said the scout team has done its job without complaint.
Coach Dave Clawson heaped praise on the entire scout team (about 20 players in all) and their dedication this season.
“They are so valuable to our program,” Clawson said. “They don’t have Saturdays to look forward to. So for those guys to hang in here and be a part of the team and live their commitment, and it’s easy to say in June but harder to live it in December but they (the scout team) is doing it and I’m so proud of them.”
Jovanovic, who will graduate with a degree in engineering and computer science in May, says he takes pride in making sure he’s doing his job on a daily basis. As an offensive lineman he learns the opponents’ plays and tendencies so the Wake Forest defense can go against him each week.
“We are sort of unspoken heroes but without our look in practice it would be hard for our defense to know what’s coming on Saturdays,” Jovanovic said.
It hasn’t always been as much fun this season because the team was so isolated from the rest of the student body this fall.
“It’s pretty important and I make sure myself and our other scout team O-linemen are in good spirits,” he said, “because some weeks it’s tough because you keep doing it and keep doing it but you have to bring the energy each day.”
Each week Clawson has praised the Deacons for sticking it out through so much uncertainly.
“I think 20 years from now there will be guys on this team who are incredibly successful and they are going to look back and say ‘I learned what commitment meant and what sacrifice meant during that 2020 pandemic,’” Clawson said. “They’ll say ‘it wasn’t easy and I thought about quitting or opting out or whatever but I’m glad I did that.’ Its college football and we keep score but if we are doing our jobs correctly our players get more from it than just football.”
Jaquarii Robeson, who is an All-ACC candidate at wide receiver for the Deacons, has noticed the hard work of the scout team.
“I’m sure it’s been hard,” Roberson said. “I know when I was freshmen (on the scout team) I wanted to go home to get away and they’ve been stuck here a long time so I know it’s tough on them. But they are putting the team first and it’s not easy dealing with the COVID protocols and all of that but they are still here.”
Offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero says walk-ons are a critical part of why the Deacons have been to four straight bowl games. The Deacons could possible go to a bowl game for a fifth straight season with a win at home on Saturday against Florida State.
Ruggiero has seen the development of Jovanovic since he arrived as a preferred walk-on from Ashburn, Va.
“He can play every position on our offensive line and has done anything we have asked of him,” Ruggiero said. “He is incredibly unselfish and is an amazing teammate. It has been our pleasure to have him with us, and I am sure he will be very successful in life beyond football.”
Jovanovic’s real life will begin in May after graduation. He hopes to land a job in his field, and says he’ll miss everything about Wake Forest.
“I’m working hard to find a job right now,” Jovanovic said. “I’m looking into going into construction management or project engineering. I’ve got to find something after graduation so that’s kind of the goal after May comes around.”
As a reward for his hard work through his four seasons Jovanovic has played in seven games in his career, mostly in mop-up duties in blowouts.
“There are so many memories that I’ll take away and those times I did get on the field stand out,” he said. “Those times that I did get out there and play are one of the most valuable things a scout player can do.”
