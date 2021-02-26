Sean Hannity's ties to Wake Forest men's tennis program draws national attention

The Wake Forest tennis team’s use of a jet owned by Sean Hannity has been detailed in a story by national news site Salon.com

The Fox News personality’s son, Patrick, is a member of the Demon Deacons program. The story, published this month, also reviewed housing arrangements that involved property purchased by a Hannity company, its use by a Wake Forest men's tennis volunteer assistant coach who had an existing relationship with the Hannity family and a home next door bought by Wake Forest tennis coach Tony Bresky. No wrongdoing was found by a federal grand jury, and there have been no issues reported with the NCAA.

In response, the university says the story is “based on a largely misleading timeline.”

“It’s disheartening to see Wake Forest and a talented student-athlete negatively and unfairly portrayed in the media,” the university said. “We have confidence in the integrity of our admissions processes and athletic programs, as well as those who are responsible for them.”

The statement added: “Coach Bresky’s housing choice is also independent of Wake Forest, however, the Hannitys did not provide any funding towards the purchase of Bresky’s home."

Regarding Cory Parr, now a former volunteer assistant coach, the university said: ““Parr’s relationship with the Hannitys was known to Wake Forest and disclosed to the NCAA and the NCAA did not preclude Parr from being a volunteer coach while receiving compensation from the Hannitys. The University had no involvement with Parr’s housing arrangement.”

