It shouldn't be a surprise that Wake Forest, the top-ranked team for most of this past season, had so many Major League Baseball draft picks through 10 rounds.

Coach Tom Walter has watched a school-record nine of his players selected through the first 10 rounds. The nine players is one more than the 2017 MLB Draft in which nine Demon Deacons were picked.

"I couldn't be more proud of this group of guys and all that they have accomplished this year," Walter said in an e-mail. "The MLB Draft has been a reflection of their talent, their work ethic and their passion for baseball. Several of these young men will have major league careers."

The Demon Deacons had nine players picked among the first 289 selections of the draft.

Pitcher Sean Sullivan of Wake Forest was taken in the second round late Sunday night to become the third player Walter’s team among the first 50 picks.

Sullivan, a left-hander, was taken No. 46 overall by the Colorado Rockies after his impressive season. He helped the Demon Deacons to a school-best 54-12 record and a spot in the College World Series.

Sullivan joined his teammates Rhett Lowder (seventh overall to the Reds) and Brock Wilken (18th overall to the Brewers) who were also drafted on the first day.

Sullivan, who is from Andover, Mass., transferred to Wake Forest this past season from Northwestern. He was 5-3 in 17 appearances that included 10 starts with a 2.45 ERA with three saves.

Sullivan pitches 69 2/3 innings with an impressive 111 strikeouts against just 21 walks. His strikeouts-per-nine innings (14.34) is the best in Wake Forest history for one season. He made All-ACC first-team honors as the Demon Deacons held the No. 1 ranking for most of the second half of the season.

One of Sullivan's teammates and fellow pitcher, Seth Keener, was picked in the third round on Monday afternoon. He was picked by the Chicago White Sox with the 84th pick.

With the White Sox selecting Keener there's a chance later this summer he could be assigned to play with the Winston-Salem Dash. The Dash is the Single A affiliate for the White Sox.

Keener, an East Surry graduate who is from Pilot Mountain, posted the lowest opponent batting average (.169) on the team. His 2.69 ERA was not only third on the team, but also third in the ACC.

Over the course of his three-year career at Wake Forest, Keener was 13-3 with 54 appearances and 19 starts.

Another Wake Forest pitcher, Teddy McGraw who was injured and didn't play this past season, went a few picks after Keener. McGraw was selected with the 92nd overall pick of the third round by the Seattle Mariners.

Catcher Michael Carico, who plays for Davidson and is a 2020 graduate of Glenn High School, was taken in the fifth round by the Chicago Cubs. The fourth-year junior was selected with the 149th overall pick.

In the sixth round catcher Bennett Lee of the Demon Deacons was picked 170th overall by the Detroit Tigers. Lee transferred from Tulane and started 43 games where he hit .303 with seven home runs and 34 RBI's.

Four picks later another pitcher for the Demon Deacons, Cam Minacci, was taken by the Los Angeles Angels. Minacci led the ACC with 13 saves and had a 2.78 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 32 innings. Over his career with the Demon Deacons he had 21 saves, 136 strikeouts and a 3.12 ERA in 104 innings pitched.

Five of the nine Demon Deacons selected are pitchers.

Centerfielder Tommy Hawke, a 21-year-old sophomore, was picked in the sixth round as well. Hawke, a Reagan graduate, was taken 188th overall by the Cleveland Guardians. Hawke was the leadoff hitter for the Demon Deacons and made second-team All-ACC. Hawke also led the team in stolen bases with 14.

Getting picked in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals was second baseman Justin Johnson. He was one of the best defensive infielders in the ACC this past season and he hit .324 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI's. He was also stole seven bases.

Another local player drafted late in the 10th round was N.C. A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem who was picked 293rd by the Miami Marlins.

There will be 10 more rounds of the draft on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. on MLB.com.