Second-ranked Wake Forest will have a chance to win its first NCAA championship in women's golf on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons advanced to the finals of the NCAA Championships with a 3-1-1 win over Florida State on Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. They followed that with a 3-0 win over Texas A&M in the semifinals to advance.

The Demon Deacons will play fifth-ranked Southern Cal, which upset the defending national champions and top-ranked Stanford Cardinal in the other semifinal. The championship will be broadcast on the Golf Channel starting at 5 p.m.

Emilia Migliaccio, Mimi Rhodes and Rachel Kuehn won matches in the semifinal.

Rhodes secured her match winning on the final hole.

"Coach (Kim Lewellen) was helping me since the 14th hole, I was really struggling out there but I felt like I just needed to par-in and that would get the deal done," Rhodes said. "I wasn't playing my best golf, but I managed to get up-and-downs from a lot of tough places and Coach said we needed one last match so I thought I need to push and do something on the final hole to par it."

Rhodes said she likes the way the Demon Deacons have picked up momentum heading into the championship match.

"I feel like as a team we're trending right now, we have a lot of momentum, all the putts haven't dropped yet but we can feel them dropping," she said. "I feel like we need to stay in the zone and keep hitting greens, fairways and the putts will roll in."

In the quarterfinal win, Kuehn picked up the winning point by beating Amelia Williamson on the 20th hole. Kuehn made par to pick up the valuable point after Williamson hit her third shot into the water on the par-5.

“It’s never how you want to end a match with something like that,” Kuehn told the Golf Channel afterward. “But in match play you need a little luck.”

Also winning matches for the Demon Deacons were Carolina Chacarra and Rhodes, that sent them to the semifinals.

Wake Forest is trying to get back to the championship match for the first time since 2019, when it lost to Duke in Lewellen's first year in Winston-Salem.