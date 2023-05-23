Second-ranked Wake Forest advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships with a 3-1-1 win over Florida State on Tuesday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Demon Deacons and Texas A&M played in a semifinal match on Tuesday afternoon. The championship match is scheduled for Wednesday and will be aired live on the Golf Channel.

In the quarterfinal win Rachel Kuehn picked up the winning point by beating Amelia Williamson on the 20th hole. Kuehn made par to pick up the valuable point after Williamson hit her third shot into the water on the par-5.

“It’s never how you want to end a match with something like that,” Kuehn told the Golf Channel afterwards. “But in match play you need a little luck.”

Also winning matches for the Demon Deacons was Carolina Chacarra and Mimi Rhodes that sent them to the semifinals.

Wake Forest is trying to get back to the championship match for the first time since 2019 when it lost to Duke in Coach Kim Lewellen's first year in Winston-Salem.

In the other semifinal on Tuesday afternoon top-seeded Stanford, the defending champions, played Southern Cal.