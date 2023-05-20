Second-ranked Wake Forest continued its outstanding play in the NCAA women’s golf championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

On Saturday, the Demon Deacons shot 7 under and lead the tournament with 36 holes to play. Coupled with their 9 under on Friday, they have a two-shot lead on top-ranked Stanford and are 17 under. The Cardinal jumped up the leaderboard with a 15 under on Saturday.

Fourth-ranked South Carolina is third at 14 under.

After Sunday’s third round, the low 15 teams will make the cut to Monday’s final round. The low eight teams after Monday’s 18 holes will advance to Tuesday’s match play portion of the tournament.

Senior Lauren Walsh fired a 5 under 67 on Saturday to lead the Demon Deacons. Junior Mimi Rhodes shot 70 and Emilia Migliaccio shot 71. Rachel Kuehn shot 72 and Carolina Chacarra shot 74.

Walsh, who is looking for her first college win, has the lead at 9 under, one shot better than Catherine Park of Southern Cal, who shot a 64 on Saturday.