Second-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team beats Clemson 2-0 at Spry Stadium

“Coach (Bobby Muuss) brought in some new tactics that we needed and we worked on those in practices and we executed those very well,” said Tubbs, 6-foot-3, who has been improving every game since DeShields went down.

Muuss said it’s nice to see the Deacons continue to get production from a wide variety of players. On Friday night he used 17 players from his roster.

On the first goal, Forbes had just entered the game when he got free on the left side for his first college assist.

“I think we learned a lot from the last time we played them,” Muuss said. “Hopefully you learn something. We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and we denied some of those central passing lanes a little better.”

One of the directives from Muuss was about matching up in the box on defense.

“I thought we did a much better job of that than the first time we played them,” Muuss said.

As has been the case for all of his six seasons with the Deacons, Muuss continues to build depth. Even though it’s a short season because of COVID-19, they are rounding into shape nicely.

Forbes, who played just 34 minutes, said he wanted to make an impact as soon as he could.