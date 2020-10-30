Second-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team beats Clemson 2-0 at Spry Stadium

By the time the full moon was right above Spry Stadium on Friday night, the second-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team had put together another quality effort.
This time, the Deacons beat third-ranked Clemson 2-0 to avenge their only loss of the season.
“It was a little bit of revenge,” said freshman Garrison Tubbs, who has quietly helped offset the loss of Michael DeShields, a fifth-year senior who suffered a season-ending neck injury in an exhibition game against Pitt on Sept. 13.
Tubbs and the rest of the defense kept a good attacking Tigers team off the scoreboard. Goalie Andrew Pannenberg made four saves, three of them in the first half, as he faced 12 shots.
Scoring first for the Deacons (6-1, 4-1 ACC) was Nico Banalcazar, who took a great pass from freshman Jahlane Forbes and shot it past Clemson goalie George Marks in the 39th minute.
The 1-0 halftime lead gave the Deacons a good cushion, but they kept up their attack and scored again in the 64th minute. This time it was Calvin Harris, who picked up his fourth of the season off a pass from Machop Chol.
Also getting an assist was Takuma Suzuki, who led Chol beautifully down the right side. Chol’s speed got him ahead of all the Tigers’ defenders and his shot went past Marks, but Harris was there to make sure it was a goal.
“Coach (Bobby Muuss) brought in some new tactics that we needed and we worked on those in practices and we executed those very well,” said Tubbs, 6-foot-3, who has been improving every game since DeShields went down.
Muuss said it’s nice to see the Deacons continue to get production from a wide variety of players. On Friday night he used 17 players from his roster.
On the first goal, Forbes had just entered the game when he got free on the left side for his first college assist.
“I think we learned a lot from the last time we played them,” Muuss said. “Hopefully you learn something. We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and we denied some of those central passing lanes a little better.”
One of the directives from Muuss was about matching up in the box on defense.
“I thought we did a much better job of that than the first time we played them,” Muuss said.
As has been the case for all of his six seasons with the Deacons, Muuss continues to build depth. Even though it’s a short season because of COVID-19, they are rounding into shape nicely.
Forbes, who played just 34 minutes, said he wanted to make an impact as soon as he could.
“Coming off the bench, I think Coach had faith in me and I wanted to show that I could play in the ACC,” Forbes said. “The assist felt great, so I was glad I could make an impact.”
And with Tubbs entrenching himself on defense, the Deacons are as balanced as anybody in the ACC.
Tubbs hasn’t shied away from the challenge of replacing one of the best defenders in the country in DeShields.
“It’s been difficult, but the seniors have helped me a lot,” Tubbs said, “and I just try to do my best back there.”
As for more of his younger players finding playing time, Muuss said it can only help.
"I do think a lot of young guys stepped up," Muuss said. "I thought Colin Thomas was great, I thought Jahlane Forbes was great, Cristian Escribano, Garrison Tubbs. Just the freshmen alone did such a great job."
Notes: Wake Forest honored its six seniors before the game. Among those being honored was the injured DeShields, who is still in a neck brace. DeShields' mother, Jeanette, said her son will get the brace off on Monday. “He’s getting stronger,” she said about her son who will graduate in December. “He’s looking forward to giving pro soccer a try.”... Before Friday’s game the Deacons had four of the top 10 scorers in the ACC — Kyle Holcomb, Chol, Harris and David Wrona…. The Deacons will close the regular season on Nov. 7 at N.C. State before playing host to a first-round game in the ACC Tournament on Nov. 15…. Midfielder Isaiah Parente missed his second straight game for the Deacons. He suffered an injury in the overtime win over North Carolina.
