Second-ranked Wake Forest fired a 9 under late Friday in the first round of the NCAA women’s golf championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Demon Deacons started Saturday’s second round one shot ahead of Oklahoma State.

The 54-hole stroke-play portion of the tournament will end Sunday with the lowest eight teams advancing to match play next week.

On Friday the Demon Deacons had all five starters shoot par or better led by senior Lauren Walsh who shot 5 under 67 and is tied for second.

Senior Rachel Kuehn and junior Mimi Rhodes each shot 70 for the Demon Deacons and are tied for 10th. Emilia Migliaccio, a graduate student, and sophomore Carolina Chacarra each shot even par.

The Demon Deacons are trying to win their first NCAA championship in women’s golf history.

Coach Kim Lewellen said: “We are very pleased with how the team played. All their practice and preparation this season has been for this event. It is definitely a marathon, not a sprint, but we are hoping to carry this momentum through the rest of the week.”

Also from the ACC Duke and Florida State shot even par and are tied for seventh with Stanford. Virginia shot 10 over and is 23rd and Clemson is 24th. N.C. State struggled and shot 17 over and is tied for last with Vanderbilt in the 30-team field.