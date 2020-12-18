Senior night in an empty stadium, except for a few parents, takes place at Truist Field for Wake Forest football team

As the 14 seniors came together for a picture with Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest, they started to walk slowly off the field as the school fight song blared from the public address speakers.

They seemed to want the moment to last a little longer, since their proper senior day was squashed with Saturday's cancellation of the Florida State game at Truist Field.

It wasn’t a normal way to recognize one of the best senior classes in school history, but in the season 2020, it was the best they could do.

“Just another way of doing things,” Clawson said on Friday night.

On Friday afternoon once Florida State had pulled the plug on the game because of a positive COVID-19 test in its program, the school decided to put together something to honor a class that has 34 wins over the last five seasons and have gone to four bowl games in a row. This senior class also won three of those bowl games.

While only a few of the senior parents were able to make it for the ceremony, maybe what was more satisfying was the seniors were surrounded by their fellow teammates. With all the isolation that’s gone on this season in trying to keep COVID-19 away, any team function is a good function.

Friday night was one of those functions.