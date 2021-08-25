Seventh-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team set for opener at Spry Stadium

The turnaround was quick for the seventh-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer program from the spring to the fall season.
For the first time the NCAA played a spring men’s season to combat COVID-19, and the Demon Deacons advanced to the Elite Eight in the men’s NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina in Cary.
Coach Bobby Muuss enters his seventh season with plenty of talent, a few experienced players and his largest freshmen class,, with the incoming players ranked No. 1 by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
“We’ve got freshmen classes combined because of those grayshirts we had this past spring,” Muuss said of four recruits who were enrolled but didn’t play in the spring.
The 28 Deacons players, with just two seniors and five juniors, will give Muuss plenty of options.
Here are four things to look for heading the season opener at 7 p.m. Thursday night’s opener at Spry Stadium against VCU at 7 p.m.
Depth for the Deacons
Wake Forest lost eight players from its 2020 fall season before the spring season. With the influx of freshmen, Muuss played 23 and 24 players in each of the two exhibition games (a 2-0 win over Fur-man and 2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina).
Muuss, whose teams were 102-19-11 (39-5-7 ACC) in the last six seasons, will need time to find the right mixture of starters and reserves. The 102 wins are the most of any program in the country during that time.
“You know, the experience that they got and their ability to grind, work hard, and work hard for each other and find ways to win games,” Muuss said about the spring team. “That was really impressive, and you now want to carry that over into the fall.”
The core is intact
Forward Kyle Holcomb and defender Holland Rula are the lone seniors but they are important seniors. Other key players are juniors Takuma Suzuki, David Wrona, Nico Benalcazar and,Jake Swallen and sophomores Garrison Tubbs, Prince Amponsah and goalie Cole McNally.
Muuss isn't sure who will make the biggest impact among the 10 freshmen. Babacar Niang started in the exhibition game against Coastal Carolina, and four other freshmen started in the exhibition game against Furman.
“It's a diverse class in terms of positions,” Muuss said of his combined freshmen classes. “We got some guys that can play at a higher level and will make us deeper and we’ve got some versatile guys,” Muuss said. “When you when you have so many young guys is it’s about who is going to be able to do it for the longest period of time at the most consistent level.”
Defense is the backbone again
It’s no secret the Deacons’ attack builds from their defense. Starting with goalie McNally, who is 6 feet 4 and 220 pounds and played in every game last fall and spring.
Among those on the back line were Tubbs and Amponsah who set the tone in many games last season.
“We outshot our opponent 15-5 in the first half (in the 2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina) and had a 7-0 advantage on corner kicks, but just one little error can cost you games,” Muuss said. “That’s the beauty or non-beauty of the game of soccer…. I think attention to details, and those little things in those little moments for this group are going to be extremely important.”
Another challenging schedule
Last spring when it was suggested to Muuss that the Deacons play in one of the best conferences in the United States for men’s soccer, he interrupted that statement.
“No, it is the best conference in America,” Muuss said.
Despite the challenges within its own conference the Deacons have been ranked in the top 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for 87 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 67 straight weeks.
Muuss has often said that his veteran players each season constantly talk with the younger players.
“Now, are we a mature experienced group yet? Absolutely not,” Muuss said. “In terms of competing being on the field and winning and losing together we’ve done some of that. But at the same time, I think in terms of togetherness, camaraderie, we use the word family a lot. I think the young guys have been welcomed very well and are fitting in extremely well.”
