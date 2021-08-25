Seventh-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team set for opener at Spry Stadium

Among those on the back line were Tubbs and Amponsah who set the tone in many games last season.

“We outshot our opponent 15-5 in the first half (in the 2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina) and had a 7-0 advantage on corner kicks, but just one little error can cost you games,” Muuss said. “That’s the beauty or non-beauty of the game of soccer…. I think attention to details, and those little things in those little moments for this group are going to be extremely important.”

Another challenging schedule

Last spring when it was suggested to Muuss that the Deacons play in one of the best conferences in the United States for men’s soccer, he interrupted that statement.

“No, it is the best conference in America,” Muuss said.

Despite the challenges within its own conference the Deacons have been ranked in the top 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for 87 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 67 straight weeks.

Muuss has often said that his veteran players each season constantly talk with the younger players.

“Now, are we a mature experienced group yet? Absolutely not,” Muuss said. “In terms of competing being on the field and winning and losing together we’ve done some of that. But at the same time, I think in terms of togetherness, camaraderie, we use the word family a lot. I think the young guys have been welcomed very well and are fitting in extremely well.”

