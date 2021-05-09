Showdown set for Monday in Cary as Wake Forest and North Carolina men's soccer teams will play in a quarterfinal

Versatility is a big word, and a big reason why fourth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team is still playing.

The Demon Deacons, who will play 16th-ranked North Carolina on Monday night at 5 p.m. at WakeMed Field in Cary in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game, have played to the strengths of what Coach Bobby Muuss demands.

One player goes down with an injury, another player switches positions and the game plan doesn’t change.

A prime example of how versatile the Deacons (13-2-2) are is to look at freshman Garrison Tubbs, who has played all over the field this season. In the fall he had to replace an injured Michael DeShields as the prime defender, and this spring he’s moved up to right back.

“Garrison is an incredible young man and has been a big part of the team this year,” said Muuss, who has the Deacons in the quarterfinals for the sixth straight year. “ He had a great fall in his role as a center back and now since the return from injury is filling the role at right back with the loss of Cristina Escribano.”

The Deacons aren’t one of the more imposing teams around, but Tubbs is 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and is not afraid to mix it up. Tubbs, who is from Brunswick, Ga., is one of the four regular starters for Muuss who is a freshman.