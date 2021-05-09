Showdown set for Monday in Cary as Wake Forest and North Carolina men's soccer teams will play in a quarterfinal

Versatility is a big word, and a big reason why fourth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team is still playing.
The Demon Deacons, who will play 16th-ranked North Carolina on Monday night at 5 p.m. at WakeMed Field in Cary in an NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game, have played to the strengths of what Coach Bobby Muuss demands.
One player goes down with an injury, another player switches positions and the game plan doesn’t change.
A prime example of how versatile the Deacons (13-2-2) are is to look at freshman Garrison Tubbs, who has played all over the field this season. In the fall he had to replace an injured Michael DeShields as the prime defender, and this spring he’s moved up to right back.
“Garrison is an incredible young man and has been a big part of the team this year,” said Muuss, who has the Deacons in the quarterfinals for the sixth straight year. “ He had a great fall in his role as a center back and now since the return from injury is filling the role at right back with the loss of Cristina Escribano.”
The Deacons aren’t one of the more imposing teams around, but Tubbs is 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds and is not afraid to mix it up. Tubbs, who is from Brunswick, Ga., is one of the four regular starters for Muuss who is a freshman.
After the Deacons lost 10 players (eight to graduation and two who left early for pro soccer) after the fall, there was expected to be some growing pains. Instead, the Deacons are unbeaten this spring and on the verge of going to their second straight College Cup.
“The best thing about Garrison is he just getting started and developing mentally, physically and tactically each week,” Muuss said about Tubbs, who made the All-Freshmen team in the ACC.
Tubbs comes from a family that excelled in sports with his father, Craig, who played baseball and basketball at Miami (Ohio) and his mother, Yolanda, ran track and was a cheerleader at Wilmington College (Ohio).
“Garrison really played big for us again,” Muuss said after Thursday’s 2-1 win over Kentucky.
Also showing off his versatility was Hosei Kijima, who filled in for an injured Jahlane Forbes at forward. Kijima had two assists in the win over Kentucky.
The Deacons and Tar Heels (8-4-4) will be playing for the second time this season. The Deacons won 1-0 in overtime on a goal by Kyle Holcomb in the fall at Spry Stadium.
The Tar Heels are strong defensively having allowed just nine goals in 16 games. Junior goalie Alec Smir, a Greensboro Day graduate, has played every minute for the Tar Heels this season and is 0.53 goals against average is ranked seventh in the country.
By comparison the Deacons have scored 32 goals this season and allowed 15.
Coach Carlos Somoano of the Tar Heels guided them to the national championship in 2011. The Tar Heels are trying to go to their fourth College Cup since 2011 having also gone in 2016 and ’17.
Muuss, who has no seniors on his roster, has loved how the Deacons don’t quit and have found an identity even after losing five starters from the fall team.
“They just grind and nothing’s been given to this group from me, or maybe from the country,” Muuss said. “I don’t think we’ve really gotten a great deal of respect and they just keep grinding and fighting and what they are grinding and fighting for is to keep the Wake Forest identity intact.”
The winner of the Wake Forest-UNC game would play the winner of the Marshall-Georgetown winner in the semifinals of the College Cup on Friday.
