Signing day: Wake Forest adds offensive linemen depth; eight players to enroll for spring

A look at Wake Forest's football recruiting for high school seniors in the class of 2021.
Recapping the class
The fax machines, which apparently are used only by football coaches these days, rolled early on the first of the three-day early signing period. Wake Forest's full class of 18 players returned signed national letters of intent before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Coach Dave Clawson and his staff went heavy on offensive linemen in signing four. The Deacons also signed two quarterbacks, a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end and a kicker.
They also signed three defensive backs to go along with two linebackers and two defensive linemen.
Takeaways
You can never have enough offensive linemen, and that’s one of the themes in this class. Even though the offensive line has been an obvious bright spot this season and that entire starting unit could be back next season, the depth at that position will be very good.
According to 247Ssports.com, Wake Forest’s class ranks 64th in the country, with all 18 players rated as three-star recruits. As Clawson and his staff have tried to do in building depth, a number of players in this class will likely redshirt in 2021.
Eight of the 18 will enroll in the spring semester beginning in January, giving them a chance to go through spring football camp.
“It’s not one of those things we push, it’s not for everybody. Some guys aren’t ready,” Clawson said after last year’s signing class was revealed.
What makes the class of 2021 different is the NCAA's granting of an extra year of eligibility for all players from the 2020 season because of COVID-19. This could allow for more redshirting, which could pay dividends down the road.
The signees
Evan Slocum
Defensive back
5-10, 170
Cartersville, Ga. | Cartersville High School
B.J. Williams
Wide receiver
6-4, 225
Johnston, S.C. | Strom Thurmond High School
Will Towns
Running back
5-11, 190
Jackson, N.J. | Jackson Memorial High School
Joshua Sosanya
Safety
6-2, 210
Raleigh | Wakefield High School
Nick Sharpe
Offensive lineman
6-2, 300
Gastonia | Hunter Huss High School
Erik Russell
Offensive lineman
6-8, 270
Boston | Boston College High School
Santino Marucci
Quarterback
6-1, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. | Bartram Trail High School
Dashawn Jones
Defensive back
6-0, 170
Baltimore | Mount Saint Joseph High School
Matt Gulbin
Offensive lineman
6-4, 290
Wilton, Conn. | Wilton High School
Christian Greene
Wide receiver
6-2, 170
Ashburn, Va. | Briar Woods High School
Gavin Ellis
Tight end
6-5, 225
Hampstead | Topsail High School
Billy Edwards Jr.
Quarterback
6-3, 215
Burke, Va. | Lake Braddock High School
Matthew Dennis
Kicker
5-11, 175
Charlotte | Myers Park High School
Jaydon Collins
Offensive lineman
6-6, 270
Greer, S.C. | Greer High School
Quincy Bryant
Defensive back
6-0, 195
Lilburn, Ga. | Parkview High School
Dylan Hazen
Linebacker
6-1, 220
The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands High School
Bernard Gooden
Defensive lineman
6-1, 218
Montgomery, Ala. | Park Crossing High School
Dez Williams
Wide receiver
6-2, 200
Leonardtown, Md. | St. Mary’s
