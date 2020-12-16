 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Signing day: Wake Forest adds offensive linemen; eight players to enroll for spring
0 comments
breaking

Signing day: Wake Forest adds offensive linemen; eight players to enroll for spring

Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

A look at Wake Forest's football recruiting for high school seniors in the class of 2021.

Recapping the class

The fax machines, which apparently are used only by football coaches these days, rolled early on the first of the three-day early signing period. Wake Forest's full class of 18 players returned signed national letters of intent before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Coach Dave Clawson and his staff went heavy on offensive linemen in signing four. The Deacons also signed two quarterbacks, a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end and a kicker.

They also signed three defensive backs to go along with two linebackers and two defensive linemen.

Takeaways

You can never have enough offensive linemen, and that’s one of the themes in this class. Even though the offensive line has been an obvious bright spot this season and that entire starting unit could be back next season, the depth at that position will be very good.

According to 247Ssports.com, Wake Forest’s class ranks 64th in the country, with all 18 players rated as three-star recruits. As Clawson and his staff have tried to do in building depth, a number of players in this class will likely redshirt in 2021.

Eight of the 18 will enroll in the spring semester beginning in January, giving them a chance to go through spring football camp.

“It’s not one of those things we push, it’s not for everybody. Some guys aren’t ready,” Clawson said after last year’s signing class was revealed.

What makes the class of 2021 different in all football programs is the NCAA's granting of an extra year of eligibility for all players from the 2020 season because of COVID-19. This could allow for more redshirting, which could pay dividends down the road.

The signees 

Evan Slocum

Defensive back

5-10, 170

Cartersville, Ga. | Cartersville High School

B.J. Williams

Wide receiver

6-4, 225

Johnston, S.C. | Strom Thurmond High School

Will Towns

Running back

5-11, 190

Jackson, N.J. | Jackson Memorial High School

Joshua Sosanya

Safety

6-2, 210

Raleigh | Wakefield High School

Nick Sharpe

Offensive lineman

6-2, 300

Gastonia | Hunter Huss High School

Erik Russell 

Offensive lineman

6-8, 270

Boston | Boston High School

Santino Marucci

Quarterback

6-1, 190

Jacksonville, Fla. | Bartram Trail High School

Dashawn Jones

Defensive back

6-0, 170

Baltimore | Mount Saint Joseph High School

Matt Gulbin

Offensive lineman

6-4, 290

Wilton, Conn. | Wilton High School

Christian Greene

Wide receiver

6-2, 170

Ashburn, Va. | Briar Woods High School

Gavin Ellis

Tight end

6-5, 225

Hampstead | Topsail High School

Billy Edwards Jr.

Quarterback

6-3, 215

Burke, Va. | Lake Braddock High School

Matthew Dennis

Kicker

5-11, 175

Charlotte | Myers Park High School

Jaydon Collins

Offensive lineman

6-6, 270

Greer, S.C. | Greer High School

Quincy Bryant

Defensive back

6-0, 195

Lilburn, Ga. | Parkview High School

Dylan Hazen

Linebacker

6-1, 220

The Woodlands, Texas | The Woodlands High School

Bernard Gooden

Defensive lineman

6-1, 218

Montgomery, Ala. | Park Crossing High School

Dez Williams

Wide receiver

6-2, 200

Leonardtown, Md. | St. Mary’s

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News