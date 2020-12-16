Signing day: Wake Forest stocks up on football talent for 2021

A look at Wake Forest's football recruiting for high school seniors in the class of 2021.

Recapping the class

The fax machines, which apparently are used only by football coaches these days, rolled early on the first of the three-day early signing period. Wake Forest's full class of 18 players returned signed national letters of intent before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Coach Dave Clawson and his staff went heavy on offensive linemen in signing four. The Deacons also signed two quarterbacks, a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end and a kicker.

They also signed three defensive backs to go along with two linebackers and two defensive linemen.

Takeaways

You can never have enough offensive linemen, and that’s one of the themes in this class. Even though the offensive line has been an obvious bright spot this season and that entire starting unit could be back next season, the depth at that position will be very good.

According to 247Ssports.com, Wake Forest’s class ranks 64th in the country. As Clawson and his staff have tried to do in building depth, a number of players in this class will likely redshirt in 2021.