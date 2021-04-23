Siyun 'Swing' Liu has been a big hit during her time on the Wake Forest women's golf team

Around friends, teammates and even among students she hardly knows at Wake Forest, Siyun Liu of the women’s golf team has a nickname that is perfect for her sport.
“Most people just call me ‘Swing,’” she said. “I’m not sure when that started, but I guess over here my first name sounds a lot like ‘Swing.’”
Liu, who is from Shanghai, China, is a graduate student competing in her final season for the Deacons. She transferred after one season at Illinois in large part to be at a smaller school.
Her other reason was also a good one. “I wanted to try and help win a national championship,” she said.
Liu will be a big key as the Deacons go for that first national championship in women’s golf later this month when regional play starts. The Deacons, who are ranked No. 3 in the country behind South Carolina and Duke, have a deep, experienced team under Coach Kim Lewellen.
What makes this NCAA run so important is the Deacons didn’t get to compete last spring because the COVID-19 shut it all down in mid-March. At the time, the top-ranked Deacons were a favorite to win it all, and a year later, they are still considered a favorite.
One of those reasons is Liu decided to come back for another season.
“There are many reasons it’s wonderful to have Swing back,” Lewellen said. “She brings a dynamic personality, hard work ethic, and a veteran game.”
For Liu, who already has earned her undergraduate degree in finance, the choice to come back and play another season was an easy one. She was going to be back this year as a graduate student before COVID-19 hit, but she wouldn’t have had a season of eligibility.
“I had a plan to come back anyway for a year for graduate school so it just kind of worked out,” Liu said about taking classes toward a business analytics degree. “There was no doubt I was coming back, and I’m grateful for this team and what we have a chance to do.”
The Deacons lost in the semifinals to Florida State in the ACC Championships 3-1-1 earlier this month, a minor upset considering the Deacons were the defending conference champions from 2019.
But that loss, according to Liu, only serves as motivation heading into the rest of the postseason.
“It hurts that we didn’t win the ACC, but our focus is on nationals,” Liu said.
Lis is third on the team in stroke average at 72.6 with two top five finishes.
When regionals begin later this month the challenge will be doing enough to qualify as a team to get to the NCAA Championships.
“In 2019 we finished runner up (to Duke) for nationals, and we were ranked No. 1 when the season was cancelled in 2020 so I’m grateful the NCAA gave us this extra year of eligibility,” Liu said.
Lewellen, who is in her third season after replacing the legendary Dianne Dailey, agreed with Liu that losing in the ACC semifinals will serve as motivation.
“It’s always disappointing when you train hard for a major and don’t win like at the ACC’s,” Lewellen said, “but this is a good team, that trains hard and will be ready for the next opportunity.”
Liu’s plan for is to help the Deacons try to win a national championship, earn that post-graduate degree, and then she will turn pro.
When she transferred from Illinois after her freshmen season she didn’t know what to expect.
“I’m just really grateful for Wake Forest and I’m so happy I have played for Coach (Dianne) Dailey and Coach Kim and also Coach Ryan (Potter) because it was so competitive and I think I needed that.”
While the Wake Forest men’s program has won three national championships (1974, ’75 and ’86), Liu says getting that elusive women’s title would be exciting.
“I think it would be just the start of something very big,” Liu said. “I feel like the guys will win the national championship, and we can do it this year as well.”
