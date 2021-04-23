Siyun 'Swing' Liu has been a big hit during her time on the Wake Forest women's golf team

For Liu, who already has earned her undergraduate degree in finance, the choice to come back and play another season was an easy one. She was going to be back this year as a graduate student before COVID-19 hit, but she wouldn’t have had a season of eligibility.

“I had a plan to come back anyway for a year for graduate school so it just kind of worked out,” Liu said about taking classes toward a business analytics degree. “There was no doubt I was coming back, and I’m grateful for this team and what we have a chance to do.”

The Deacons lost in the semifinals to Florida State in the ACC Championships 3-1-1 earlier this month, a minor upset considering the Deacons were the defending conference champions from 2019.

But that loss, according to Liu, only serves as motivation heading into the rest of the postseason.

“It hurts that we didn’t win the ACC, but our focus is on nationals,” Liu said.

Lis is third on the team in stroke average at 72.6 with two top five finishes.

When regionals begin later this month the challenge will be doing enough to qualify as a team to get to the NCAA Championships.