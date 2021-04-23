Siyun 'Swing' Liu, Wake Forest women's golf team aim for national title and a Demon Deacons double

Around friends, teammates and even among students she hardly knows at Wake Forest, Siyun Liu of the women’s golf team has the perfect nickname for her sport.
“Most people just call me ‘Swing,’” she said. “I’m not sure when that started, but I guess over here my first name sounds a lot like ‘Swing.’”
Liu, who is from Shanghai, China, is a graduate student competing in her final season for the Demon Deacons. She transferred after one season at Illinois in large part to be at a smaller school.
Her other reason was also a good one.
“I wanted to try and help win a national championship,” she said.
Liu and the Deacons will go for that first national championship in women’s golf at regional play May 10-12 and then the national championship May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Deacons, who are ranked No. 3 in the country behind South Carolina and Duke, have a deep, experienced team under Coach Kim Lewellen.
When competition was canceled in March 2020 because of the pandemic, the top-ranked Deacons were a favorite to win it all. One year later, they are still considered a favorite, and Liu is part of the reason why.
“There are many reasons it’s wonderful to have Swing back,” Lewellen said. “She brings a dynamic personality, hard work ethic, and a veteran game.”
Liu, who has earned her undergraduate degree in finance, would have returned graduate student but would have been out of eligibility had the NCAA not granted an extra year for athletes. Now she's taking classes toward a business analytics degree.
“It just kind of worked out,” Liu said. “There was no doubt I was coming back, and I’m grateful for this team and what we have a chance to do.”
The Deacons, the 2019 ACC champions, lost in the league championship's match-play semifinals to Florida State last weekend.
“It hurts that we didn’t win the ACC, but our focus is on nationals,” Liu said.
Lewellen, in her third season after replacing the legendary Dianne Dailey, added: “It’s always disappointing when you train hard for a major and don’t win like at the ACCs, but this is a good team, that trains hard and will be ready for the next opportunity.”
Liu, third on her team with a 72.6 stroke average and two top-five finishes, said her plan is to help the Deacons win a national championship, earn a postgraduate degree and then turn pro.
In 2019 we finished runner up (to Duke) for nationals, and we were ranked No. 1 when the season was cancelled in 2020 so I’m grateful the NCAA gave us this extra year of eligibility,” Liu said.
Those are all high achievements given that, after transferring from Illinois after her freshmen season, she didn’t know what to expect.
“I’m just really grateful for Wake Forest and I’m so happy I have played for Coach (Dianne) Dailey and Coach Kim and also Coach Ryan (Potter) because it was so competitive and I think I needed that," Liu said.
The Wake Forest men, ranked No. 5 nationally, are part of a program that won national championships in 1974, '75 and '86. Liu sees big possibilities for both programs in May.
“It would be just the start of something very big,” Liu said. “I feel like the guys will win the national championship, and we can do it this year as well.”
