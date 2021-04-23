Siyun 'Swing' Liu, Wake Forest women's golf team aim for national title and a Demon Deacons double

Around friends, teammates and even among students she hardly knows at Wake Forest, Siyun Liu of the women’s golf team has the perfect nickname for her sport.

“Most people just call me ‘Swing,’” she said. “I’m not sure when that started, but I guess over here my first name sounds a lot like ‘Swing.’”

Liu, who is from Shanghai, China, is a graduate student competing in her final season for the Demon Deacons. She transferred after one season at Illinois in large part to be at a smaller school.

Her other reason was also a good one.

“I wanted to try and help win a national championship,” she said.

Liu and the Deacons will go for that first national championship in women’s golf at regional play May 10-12 and then the national championship May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Deacons, who are ranked No. 3 in the country behind South Carolina and Duke, have a deep, experienced team under Coach Kim Lewellen.

When competition was canceled in March 2020 because of the pandemic, the top-ranked Deacons were a favorite to win it all. One year later, they are still considered a favorite, and Liu is part of the reason why.