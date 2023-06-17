Good news if you’re a die-hard baseball fan or if you just jumped on the Demon Deacon band wagon.

We’re sending Skip Foreman, our sports editor here at the Journal, to Omaha to cover Wake Forest in the College World Series, and he’ll be there as long as the Demon Deacons are playing baseball.

We hope that’ll be Monday, June 26, which means Wake Forest would be in the third and final game of the national championship tournament — and winning, of course. Or if you want to get greedy, then it would be Sunday, June 25, with Wake Forest sweeping the series in two games.

But I’m getting ahead of myself.

All season, John Dell and Skip have followed the Demon Deacons, ramping up coverage as the team steamrolled ACC opponents, landing atop the national rankings and claiming the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament.

That’s what we do here at the newspaper. You may have heard that we don’t have 1,000 reporters and we’re not able to cover every single thing that happens. But we have great journalists, including John and Skip, and we send them after the stories that matter most to you, and after the stories that nobody else has.

Skip’s going to Omaha because this year’s Wake Forest baseball team is special — and it matters to you.

An Associated Press reporter for more than four decades, Skip has followed the state’s university teams to national championship games, including six Final Fours.

Now he’s headed to Omaha for the first time.

“I’ve watched it on television and always wondered what it would be like to be in that atmosphere,” Skip says of the College World Series, which plays every year at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. “Thanks to a great baseball team at Wake Forest, I get the opportunity.”

Sure, Skip will be covering the games, but he’ll also be covering the drama, the fans, the players and that legendary Omaha atmosphere. He may even get over to Rocco’s to see how Demon Deacon fans are faring in the Jell-O shot competition.

And back home, John and other reporters will be capturing the excitement building in the Triad as the team nears the first pitch at 2 p.m. today against Stanford, then faces another opponent on Monday.

