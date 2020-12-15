Some teams to bypass bowls, but Wake Forest won't: 'Why not finish strong as bowl champions?'

Brandon Chapman, a fifth-year tight end, fielded an obvious question about why Wake Forest’s football team is intent on playing in a bowl game.

“Coach (Dave) Clawson wants guys that love football,” Chapman said. “It’s very clear when the guys get here who loves football because those are the ones who end up playing. They are the ones that stick it out and want to finish a season like 2020.”

The Deacons (4-4) will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Truist Field against Florida State. But they will also likely play in a bowl game, while four ACC schools – Boston College, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Pittsburgh – have opted out of competing in the postseason.

Despite players not being able to go home since July, few have opted out or transferred and most of the Deacons are sticking around to finish what they started.

“I’ve been a part of four straight bowl games (a school record) since I got here in 2016, and I know how important that is to keep going to bowl games,” Chapman said. “We’ve gotten this far in a season like this, so why not finish strong as bowl champions?”