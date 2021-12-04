Spear propels Wake Forest women past Troy

Behind 30 points from sophomore guard Jewel Spear, the Wake Forest women's basketball team got a 90-61 victory against Troy on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

Spear reached the 30-point mark for the second time this season, finishing 11-of-19 from the field, including six 3-pointers. This marks the 14th-straight game Spear reached double figures.

Wake Forest (8-1) used two double-digit first-half runs to jump out to a double-digit lead over Troy (4-4) after the first half of game action. After pushing their lead to 12 heading into the final frame, the Demon Deacons clinched their sixth home victory of the season with a 15-0 run in the final moments of the contest.

Junior Niyah Becker added a season-high 13 points and team-high 11 rebounds for the Deacs, while freshman guard Elise Williams and senior forward Christina Morra each tallied double digit points, respectively.

The Demon Deacons forced Troy to shoot just 35.1 percent (26-of-74) over the course of the game as the Trojan's 61 points was the least amount of points scored all season.

Wake Forest continues its five-game homestand against ETSU on Monday at 11 a.m.