 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special night: Dave Odom, a former Wake Forest basketball coach, is honored with a roast that delivers in a big way
0 Comments

Special night: Dave Odom, a former Wake Forest basketball coach, is honored with a roast that delivers in a big way

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Wake Forest coach also talks about his favorite memory

For a man who loves to talk, and make no mistake about it, Dave Odom never met a conversation he didn’t like, it was nice to see others do the talking Thursday night at Bridger Field House at Wake Forest.

They came to roast Odom, the Wake Forest Hall of Fame coach, who brought the basketball program to great heights in the 1990s thanks to players such as Rodney Rodgers, Randolph Childress and some former swimmer named Tim Duncan. That decade brought a lot of joy to many Deacon fans, but no one enjoyed the ride more than Odom.

Even after he left Wake Forest in 2001 for a successful stint as coach at South Carolina, he and his wife, Lynn, never sold their house in Winston-Salem. They loved the city, and as Odom said: “Why leave when you love where you live.”

As is Odom’s nature it’s no surprise that the Guilford College graduate, who played football, basketball and baseball in the early 1960s for the Quakers, was roasted on Thursday night for a good cause.

The Rotary Club of Western Forsyth puts on an annual comedy roast every year, and the money raised benefits the Winston-Salem Street School helping children get a chance at a quality education.

sss

Dave Odom talks with Roy Williams, left, and Stan Cotten, who was the master of ceremonies on Thursday night at the fund-raising roast at Wake Forest.

Roy Williams, the retired North Carolina coaching legend, wasn’t going to miss this chance to help out a friend. Williams, who in a rare day off from playing golf, lent his time to honoring Odom.

“I didn’t even know what the cause they were raising money for but with Coach Odom I’m not surprised he’s helping kids because that’s who he is,” Williams said. “I’m here for one reason and it’s Dave Odom. If Dave is involved, then something good was going to come of it.”

Other coaches who came to roast Odom were Tubby Smith, the current High Point coach, along with Bobby Cremins, Odom’s former tennis adversary who used to coach at Georgia Tech and College of Charleston. Also in attendance was Cleo Hill Jr., the Winston-Salem State basketball coach.

For Williams, however, he didn’t get up on the microphone and do the typical roast of Odom. "There's nothing negative about Dave and I can't even make something up," he said.

ddd

Guests at the dinner were encouraged to sign the poster for Dave Odom on Thursday night. More than 300 were there for the fund-raiser.

Instead, Williams talked glowingly how Odom, who was born and raised in Goldsboro, worked his way up from a high school coach to an assistant at Virginia (where he helped recruit Ralph Sampson), and then to Wake Forest where Gene Hooks hired Odom in 1989.

“He’s old school,” Williams said before the dinner. “We both started coaching in high school for several years, and I've known Dave for 40 years. He won't be embarrassed by this, I can assure you.”

Before the dinner started Odom, 78, talked about what his late mother told him many years ago when he was growing up.

“My mother, who I always felt was the wisest person I ever knew, told me one time you’ll never be all you can be until you learn to laugh at yourself,” Odom said beforehand, “so I’m going to do a lot of that tonight.”

And there were plenty of laughs including Smith regaling the crowd with how Odom landed a job after his coaching career as the current executive director of the Maui Invitational. Part of Odom’s job is to get seven schools to come each year to the Hawaian Islands to play in a tournament.

Former UNC coach had high praise for Odom, the former Wake Forest basketball coach

“So Dave makes seven phone calls and his year is done,” Smith said. “I mean, how hard is it to get seven schools to go to Maui?”

Later in the roast Williams offered his services to Odom.

“Maybe I can be your assistant,” Williams said. “I can make those seven calls for you.”

One of Odom’s stress relievers when he was coaching was playing lots of tennis, and during the 1990's it was Odom and Les Robinson of N.C. State playing a lot of doubles against Cremins and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Cremins wasn’t shy about who won those matches: “We kicked their asses.”

Cremins, 74, who got to know Odom when Cremins was coaching at Appalachian State in the late 1970s, elaborated on the tennis matches he’s had with Odom.

“Dave definitely thinks he’s a better tennis player than I am,” Cremins said.

Odom and Cremins have remained friends for years and Cremins said Odom is an inspiration because he started at the high school level. What makes Odom such a good person, according to Cremins, is he worked hard and did it the right way working up the coaching ladder, “and you won’t find a more genuine person.”

Smith, who is a graduate of High Point, played for the late Jerry Steele and Odom also played for Steele at Guilford.

“We both eulogized Coach Steele back in July when he passed so we both learned from Coach when we were in college,” Smith said. “And with Dave, everybody knows what he stands for and how he represents himself around the country so I’m honored to be here to help with this fundraiser.”

Others in attendance included Rusty LaRue, who was part of the back-to-back ACC championship teams in 1995 and '96. LaRue played football, basketball and baseball for the Deacons, just as Odom had done at Guilford College.

A fund-raiser was held to help a local school at Bridger Field House at Wake Forest

“This is a fun night and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” said LaRue who went on to play in the NBA and was a high-school coach and a college assistant for many years. “Dave was a big part of my life, obviously, so it’s nice that they are doing this, and he’s a good sport so he’ll be fine with this.”

While the night belonged to Odom, who was the last speaker, he humbly talked about the money being raised that is going to help out a local school. There was a silent action to go along with the dinner, and the Rotary Club pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable evening.

“I guess my face is on a lot of the (promotional) posters but the real honorees are the kids,” Odom said. “We're honoring them and their needs and their needs for schooling. So I’m so pleased to do that, and while I was hesitant to agree to this because I’ve been out of coaching for a while, it turned out great.”

Odom with the last word, as it should be.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Odom says Coach K deserves proper sendoff

When Coach Dave Odom was at Wake Forest in the 1990s his teams had some epic showdowns with Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke.

Krzyzewski will be retiring after this season giving him a chance at the long goodbye from the game.

“He’ll handle it fine,” Odom said about the hoopla. “It can be very distracting but if anybody can handle it he can. They won’t do anything that he hadn’t approved of beforehand so I think that will help him.”

Odom said Krzyzewski, 74, who has won five national championships and 1,170 games has been one of the greatest ambassadors for the college game.

“He’s been great for the game, great for Duke and the ACC and he’s done it for such a long time and has been consistent,” Odom said. “I would not be shocked to see him land in some position after this season to oversee or to influence the college game in some form or fashion.”

                                              -John Dell

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Question: Who wins between Mac Jones vs. Zack Wilson? Answer: Bill Belichick

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News