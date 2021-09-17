Special night: Dave Odom, a former Wake Forest basketball coach, is honored with a roast that delivers in a big way

“Dave definitely thinks he’s a better tennis player than I am,” Cremins said.

Odom and Cremins have remained friends for years and Cremins said Odom is an inspiration because he started at the high school level. What makes Odom such a good person, according to Cremins, is he worked hard and did it the right way working up the coaching ladder, “and you won’t find a more genuine person.”

Smith, who is a graduate of High Point, played for the late Jerry Steele and Odom also played for Steele at Guilford.

“We both eulogized Coach Steele back in July when he passed so we both learned from Coach when we were in college,” Smith said. “And with Dave, everybody knows what he stands for and how he represents himself around the country so I’m honored to be here to help with this fundraiser.”

Others in attendance included Rusty LaRue, who was part of the back-to-back ACC championship teams in 1995 and '96. LaRue played football, basketball and baseball for the Deacons, just as Odom had done at Guilford College.