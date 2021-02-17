Steve Forbes ejected in Wake Forest loss to Duke

• Wake Forest leaned its offense on Ody Oguama early. He scored twice inside, one becoming a three-point play, but got lost as Wake Forest's play stagnated against the Duke defense.

The team again went to Oguama for two more scores in the first minute of the second half. But Duke’s lead continued to extend, even with Wake Forest’s much-improved shooting percentage (The Deacons shot 43.2% in the second half). The Blue Devils hit 54.15 of their total shots.

Oguama finished with a season high in points. He had 13 points each against Notre Dame and Boston College.

• Jaemyn Brakefield became the unexpected spark plug for Duke. He scored a quick seven points shortly after checking into the game for the first time, and it became the flash point for Duke’s first half onslaught.

Duke went from a one-point lead to double digits quickly. By the time Forbes called a timeout with 7:12 left in the first half, the Blue Devils were on a 21-5 run.

Carter Whitt’s lone first-half basket displayed the difference in shots the teams were getting. The freshman guard hit a long 3-pointer to beat the shot-clock buzzer. Duke responded by getting down the floor quick and followed it up with a layup.