Steve Forbes' plan got Daivien Williamson to ETSU; the proof it worked brought the guard back to Winston-Salem and Wake Forest

It’s a role Williamson has relished, along with the responsibility to take care of the ball and have friendly competitions with fellow point guard Jahcobi Neath.

He’ll get to play immediately as a transfer, the end result of a long waiver process he said was nerve-wracking. He watched other players receive immediate eligibility much quicker, including teammate and fellow Winston-Salem native Isaiah Wilkins, and prepping for the idea to be a practice player all season.

“I was going to take this year and just grow as a player, get my grades right, and just continue to grow on and off the court,” Williamson said. “I was going to make the most of it even if I didn’t get it.”

Forbes’ development plan for Williamson drew the guard to ETSU. The execution of that plan made the decision to follow Forbes to Wake Forest easy.

Williamson said that Forbes loved the guard’s ability to score coming out of high school. He knew he needed to improve defensively, but Forbes continued to stress that Williamson play his style.