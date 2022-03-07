Steve Forbes, Wake Forest agree to long-term contract extension

“Coach Forbes, his family, and his staff have poured themselves into reviving Demon Deacons basketball and in turn have brought an infectious energy to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, our beautiful Reynolda campus and the Winston-Salem community," athletics director John Currie said in a news release. "It is fitting that he is being honored as the ACC Coach of the Year on the same day we announce this long-term mutual commitment. I expect Coach Forbes will finish his career as a Demon Deacon and in the process hang multiple championship banners inside Joel Coliseum and the incredible Shah Basketball Complex.”