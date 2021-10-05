Students at Wake Forest have been more engaged as Deacons head into this weekend 5-0 and ranked 19th

“I think our players feel like what they do is important,” Clawson said.

The Deacons have a chance to go 6-0 for the first time since the leather-helmet days of 1944, and are favored by 6.5 points as they head to just their second road game of the season. The luxury for the Deacons in the early part of their schedule was four home games in five weeks.

The ever-cautious Clawson acknowledged the hard part will be going on the road for five of their last seven games.

“We only play twice more at home and so we are going to have to be road warriors,” Clawson said.

The Deacons also have a lofty ranking at No. 19, but Clawson doesn’t look too closely at that other than it’s a signal his team is playing well.

“The ranking thing we don't get to into it,” he said about their highest ranking since being No. 19 in 2019. “I'm glad we're playing well, and that our students and our fans feel that there we’re putting out a product that's worth supporting.”

The Deacons were also 5-0 in 2019, but Clawson says he likes where this current team is because there’s more balance. He’s got experience, depth and the highest-scoring team in the history of the program averaging 38.4 points a game.

“I guess to me it feels a little bit more sustainable,” Clawson said. “…In 2016 when we were 4-0, it was ‘Hey can we score 20 points?’ And in 2017 and ’19 can we hold them to 30? Now, it just feels like we don’t necessarily need to be perfect on one side of the ball.”

