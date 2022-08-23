Success from last season for Wake Forest football has helped increase season ticket sales

Coming off one of the best records and best seasons in school history, Wake Forest’s football team will have a chance to set attendance records this season.

The Demon Deacons, the reigning Atlantic Division champions, went 11-3 last season with the most prolific offense in school history. Offense is what fans love to see as they averaged a school-best 41 points per game, which was fourth in the nation.

John Currie, the school’s athletics director, said because of all that and the preseason ranking of ninth by Sports Illustrated, 19th in the coaches’ poll and 22nd in the Associated Press poll, there have more than 4,000 new season tickets sold.

“We’ve sold more season tickets than any year since 2011 and that’s the year Notre Dame came to Winston-Salem,” said Currie, who has been athletics director since 2019. “The Deacon Hill is completely sold out as well.”

Despite the uncertain status of quarterback Sam Hartman, who suffered a non-football injury that needed surgery earlier this month and is out indefinitely, ticket sales are at a brisk pace. Sports Illustrated has since moved Wake Forest down to 20th in its latest preseason poll because of Hartman's injury.

“We have a chance to sell out the Army game (on Oct. 8) thanks in large part to that being Family Weekend,” Currie said. “I think there are only like 1,000 or so tickets left for that game, so that might be our first announced sell out.”

Currie would not say how many season tickets have been sold for this season but said the retention rate from last season is very good.

Having 4,000 new season ticket holders is also very good.

“That is a big deal because that means the community is engaged and what we’ve tried to do is offer a lot of extras once folks get to the games,” Currie said.

Coach Dave Clawson’s team is 15-2 over the last three seasons at home and will open up Sept. 1 on a Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network) against VMI at Truist Field.

Currie said there are plenty of tickets available for the opener. The Demon Deacons have seven home games that include Clemson (Sept. 24) and North Carolina (Nov. 12).

Last season, despite drawing only around 5,700 for the opening win against Old Dominion, they averaged 25,387 fans in six home games.

What also helped the atmosphere last season were the students who showed up on a weekly basis. Currie said it was one of the highest attended seasons by students at a school that has an enrollment of about 5,400 undergrads.

“Given the passion our students have showed and the record crowds we had last year and being nationally ranked coming into this season along with a great schedule I think we could set an all-time record for attendance at Truist Field,” Currie said.

While season ticket sales help drive the train there are also different packages for families to buy tickets for various games. One of the most popular is $69 for four tickets and a parking pass to the VMI opener. Those four-pack tickets go up slightly for the Liberty game at $79.

Adding the parking pass to the four-pack ticket package is something Currie and the marketing department agreed was important.

“Absolutely that was a conscious decision to add the parking pass with the family four pack,” Currie said. “Everything is about making it as easy as possible for the fans whether it’s the long-time season ticket holders or those that just come to one or two games a year.”