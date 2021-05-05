Survive and advance: Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Kentucky in third round of NCAA Tournament in Cary on Thursday night

Muuss was not made available for comment this week by Wake Forest, and he did not return a phone message left by the Journal.

Muuss, who is 13-5 in the NCAA Tournament in his six seasons at Wake Forest, started four freshmen in Sunday’s game. Sophomore Omar Hernandez had two goals for the Deacons to lead the offense and was named the TopDrawerSoccer’s player of the week.

When Coastal Carolina cut the margin to 3-2 with six minutes to play the Deacons’ defense tightened up and did not allow a shot the rest of the game.

The Deacons are unbeaten this spring at 5-0-2 and are trying to get back to the College Cup for the second straight year. They lost to Virginia 2-1 in the semifinals in 2019.

Earlier this season Muuss called his team the youngest he’s had at Wake Forest but that doesn’t mean it can’t compete in the tournament. Now that the Deacons have a victory in the tournament that’s one more step in maturing.

“We’re not one of the favorites to win the College Cup because we’re not one of the top four seeds,” Muuss said last week.

The Deacons have gone to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in all six of Muuss' seasons in Winston-Salem.