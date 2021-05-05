Survive and advance: Wake Forest men's soccer team will play Kentucky in third round of NCAA Tournament in Cary on Thursday night

Fourth-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer team gets another opportunity in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in Cary against Kentucky.
The third-round game will begin at 9 p.m., and for Coach Bobby Muuss every chance to play is “an opportunity to get better.”
The Deacons, who have no seniors and are one of the youngest teams among the 16 that are left in the tournament, won their second-round game on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Coastal Carolina at Spry Stadium.
For this game, however, the Deacons (12-2-2) won’t have the advantage of playing at home.
The Wildcats (12-4-2) are coming off a 2-0 win over New Hampshire in the second round at Bryan Park in Greensboro. Since the SEC doesn’t play soccer, the Wildcats play in Conference USA where they won the automatic bid by going 3-3-1 in the regular-season in conference play.
On offense, sophomore Eythor Bjorgolfsson has four goals and four assists to lead the Wildcats with junior Daniel Evans also scoring four goals to go along with three assists.
The rest of the tournament will be played at WakeMed Park in Cary.
After Sunday night’s win Muuss said: “I thought the way we played in the first half, and even early in the second half was some of our better soccer of the year.”
Muuss was not made available for comment this week by Wake Forest, and he did not return a phone message left by the Journal.
Muuss, who is 13-5 in the NCAA Tournament in his six seasons at Wake Forest, started four freshmen in Sunday’s game. Sophomore Omar Hernandez had two goals for the Deacons to lead the offense and was named the TopDrawerSoccer’s player of the week.
When Coastal Carolina cut the margin to 3-2 with six minutes to play the Deacons’ defense tightened up and did not allow a shot the rest of the game.
The Deacons are unbeaten this spring at 5-0-2 and are trying to get back to the College Cup for the second straight year. They lost to Virginia 2-1 in the semifinals in 2019.
Earlier this season Muuss called his team the youngest he’s had at Wake Forest but that doesn’t mean it can’t compete in the tournament. Now that the Deacons have a victory in the tournament that’s one more step in maturing.
“We’re not one of the favorites to win the College Cup because we’re not one of the top four seeds,” Muuss said last week.
The Deacons have gone to the third round of the NCAA Tournament in all six of Muuss' seasons in Winston-Salem.
The Deacons are one of five ACC teams left among the 16 still playing. All five have a chance to advance on Thursday to get to the quarterfinals. It’s the third straight NCAA Tournament that at least five ACC teams are in the third round.
“We’ve challenged them as a staff to grind, and work,” Muuss said after the win over Coastal Carolina. “We have a good fighting mentality. Sometimes it’s really clean and it looks so nice. Other times we just survive…. Right now the only thing I’m looking at it we’re advancing and playing in Cary against a good Kentucky team on Thursday.”
The winner of the Wake-Kentucky game will play the winner of the North Carolina-Stanford game on Monday.
336-727-4081