Taste test: Wake Forest unveils Deacon Brew in opening football game at Truist Field

As assignments go, this one was as easy as it gets.

Sipping on a new craft beer called Deacon Brew, the official lager of Wake Forest athletics, was something this aging sportswriter embraced.

The beer was available on tap only at the R&D Brewing pavilion underneath the massive scoreboard at Truist Field during Wake Forest’s opening game with Old Dominion on Friday night. Wake Forest cruised to a 42-10 victory.

It had a good taste to it as a light beer, and for $5 for 12 ounces in a college-party style cup it went down smoothly. It was a good debut as beers go.

Fans had no trouble finding the pavilion and were eager to try the beer. There were plenty of favorable reviews. The beer is being advertised with 4.2 percent alcohol with 2.4 carbs and just 97 calories.

Winston-Salem's Reggie Delahanty, a 2003 graduate, tried it for the first time. He joked that his choice of beer in college, as an upperclassman, was Busch Light.

“It’s a lot better than that,” Delahnty said. “It’s a good light beer, so it's not bad. I just like that it has a Wake Forest label on it, and that’s kind of cool.”

Not everybody took to it right away, however.