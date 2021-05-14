Teammates, coaches of Tim Duncan saw his potential early in his Wake Forest career

Alas, there would be no redshirt season for the skinny former swimmer from the Virgin Islands.

Outstanding four-year run

Duncan went on to have one of the best four-year careers in ACC history, bypassing the lure of big money to leave early for the NBA. Instead, he established himself as one of the best players in college basketball history. doing it quietly and doing it his way.

During his four years at Wake Forest the Deacons went a combined 97-31, with their best run in the NCAA Tournament coming in his junior season when they went to a regional final in 1996 but lost to Kentucky, the eventual national champions.

Odom, who along with his wife, Lynn, will also be guests of Duncan for the ceremony in Springfield, Mass., said that coaching somebody like Duncan comes around once in a generation.

“You can talk about his baby hook or his bank shots or how he blocked shots because you could see all of that,” Odom said. “But it’s the off-the-court stuff that folks don’t see. There were times where I had to go to him to help with a teammate here or there and Timmy never wavered and said ‘Coach, what do you need me to do?’”

Odom acknowledged that Duncan’s arrival at Wake Forest came at the right time.