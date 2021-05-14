Teammates, coaches of Tim Duncan saw his potential early in his Wake Forest career

At least two of Tim Duncan’s teammates at Wake Forest remember the first pick-up game they played with the future hall of famer.
Rusty LaRue and Randolph Childress told the same story about Duncan, who on Saturday will be enshrined into the Naismith Hall of Fame after an outstanding 19-year NBA career.
It seems that when Duncan, a 6-foot-11 unknown commodity arrived from the Virgin Islands with the body fat of lettuce, not much was expected. He wasn’t even the top-ranked player in Coach Dave Odom’s recruiting class for the 1993-94 season.
“What I remember was Timmy got a rebound, took a few dribbles up the court, then dribbled behind his back and made a perfect pass for a layup,” LaRue said earlier this week about a pickup game in August of 1993 at Reynolds Gym. “I was like, ‘wow, this kid can play.’”
Childress also remembers that pickup game.
“I know what pickup game Rusty is talking about because we saw that day what kind of player he could become,” said Childress, who is among Duncan’s guests for the hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday in Springfield, Mass.
Childress said it wasn’t long after that game where he ran into some of Odom’s assistant coaches.
“We were sort of relaying the information about how good Tim was because I think they assumed he would be redshirted that season,” Childress said.
Alas, there would be no redshirt season for the skinny former swimmer from the Virgin Islands.
Outstanding four-year run
Duncan went on to have one of the best four-year careers in ACC history, bypassing the lure of big money to leave early for the NBA. Instead, he established himself as one of the best players in college basketball history. doing it quietly and doing it his way.
During his four years at Wake Forest the Deacons went a combined 97-31, with their best run in the NCAA Tournament coming in his junior season when they went to a regional final in 1996 but lost to Kentucky, the eventual national champions.
Odom, who along with his wife, Lynn, will also be guests of Duncan for the ceremony in Springfield, Mass., said that coaching somebody like Duncan comes around once in a generation.
“You can talk about his baby hook or his bank shots or how he blocked shots because you could see all of that,” Odom said. “But it’s the off-the-court stuff that folks don’t see. There were times where I had to go to him to help with a teammate here or there and Timmy never wavered and said ‘Coach, what do you need me to do?’”
Odom acknowledged that Duncan’s arrival at Wake Forest came at the right time.
“If you had to describe him in a short sentence it would be ‘He was much more concerned with substance over style,’” Odom said.
During his four seasons with the Deacons they won two ACC titles (in his sophomore and junior years) and while they fell short of a Final Four in 1996, Wake Forest was one of the marquee programs in the country.
No redshirt season for Duncan
What made the decision for Odom to not redshirt Duncan in the 1993-94 season was that his top recruit in the class, Makhtar N’Diaye, violated NCAA rules and never played for the Deacons. He ended up transferring to Michigan and then later to North Carolina.
Ernie Nestor, an assistant coach for the Deacons during that era, remembers the recruiting class also included Ricardo Peral. But Peral, a 6-foot-9 shooter from Spain, had to be held out of some early season games as well because of some NCAA concerns.
“So we really had no choice but to play Timmy,” Nestor said. “And so that freshmen season, he really started to do more and more and we could see it in practice as well.”
Nestor said those four seasons with Duncan in a Wake Forest uniform were special.
“I would always say we are riding the Timmy Train so let’s keep going,” Nestor said.
He stayed all four seasons
After Duncan’s sophomore season, the four top players in the ACC were Duncan, Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace of North Carolina and Joe Smith of Maryland. While Stackhouse, Wallace and Smith all went to the NBA after that season, Duncan stayed. He also stayed after his junior season as well.
Smith went No. 1 overall that year to Golden State, and Stackhouse and Wallace went third and fourth to Philadelphia and and Washington, respectively.
“I remember I picked up the USA Today after Timmy’s sophomore season and Jerry West, who was the general manager of Lakers, said if he had the No. 1 pick right now he would take Tim Duncan,” Nestor said.
Throughout Duncan’s career at Wake Forest he never wavered in his commitment to stay and graduate.
“At one point I think I told Coach Odom we need to stop asking him about leaving,” Nestor said with a laugh.
Luck of a Leprechaun
When Duncan finally did get to the NBA after earning his degree in phycology, he landed in San Antonio where he first teamed with David Robinson to win two NBA titles over six seasons. He then won three more titles in a 19-year career that included 15 all-star games.
“I’ve always said that he’s got the luck of a Leprechaun,” Childress said. “And I tell him that all the time. He got to a team that already had a dominant big man so what did Timmy do, he adjusted his game and turned into the most dominant power forward in the NBA.”
LaRue, who played in the NBA for little while, says there’s no question that Duncan did things his way.
“You think about it, but he never did a bunch of endorsements or brought attention to himself,” said LaRue, who played with Michael Jordan on the Bulls and won an NBA championship in the 1990s. “He wasn’t about all that, so I really do think his career is somewhat underrated. Everybody talks about Michael’s six titles and LeBron’s four titles and Kobe’s five. But Tim needs to be in that conversation as well.”
Teammates are proud of Duncan
Peral, who was a roommate of Duncan’s at Wake Forest, said he and his former teammates all take pride in Duncan’s accomplishments.
“He’s one of us, and he became the best player in the world at the time so, of course, we are happy for him going into the hall of fame,” Peral said.
Because Duncan, who went into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame along with Odom in 2008, came to the sport later in life, he had to play catch up a little bit once he got to Wake Forest, according to Peral.
“He was a late developer but he caught on in a hurry especially that freshmen season,” Peral said. “And then he just got better and better.”
Tony Rutland, who played three seasons with Duncan, remembers coming on a recruiting visit to Wake Forest and meeting Duncan for the first time.
“When I first met him, he was a skinny kid who was eating a gallon of ice cream watching the World Series by himself,” Rutland said. “I guess he was eating the ice cream to gain weight.”
Once Rutland arrived at Wake Forest he saw how much Duncan cared about his teammates and the program.
When asked if it was an upset that Duncan stayed all four seasons at Wake Forest, Rutland said no.
“He had promised his parents he would graduate and he wasn’t going to break that promise,” Rutland said. “And he enjoyed the college life and loved playing college basketball so he stayed. Timmy was going to do what he wanted to do so he stayed all four years. You don’t see that at all these days.”
