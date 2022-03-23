Texas A&M races past Wake Forest 67-52 in quarterfinals of the NIT

The massive turnaround season for Wake Forest came to an end on Wednesday night in College Station, Texas, as Texas A&M rolled to a 67-52 win in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

The Aggies will play the winner of the Washington State-BYU game that was played later on Wednesday night, next week in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A recap: Three observations

1. Things started out bad and got worse for the Demon Deacons in the first half. They fell behind 13-2 and for the first half wound up shooting a season-low 15%. They made just four field goals an fell behind 32-15 at halftime. It didn’t help that they had 12 first-half turnovers.

2. The Aggies used a swarming defense that caused many of the turnovers. There was also foul trouble for the Deacons in the first half with Jake LaRavia picking up three that forced Coach Steve Forbes to play Dallas Walton and Khadim Sy together a lot. Forbes also tried to use Carter Whitt, but the 15 points the Deacons scored in the half were the fewest allowed by the Aggies all season. LaRavia picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and when he went to the bench, had not scored.

3. The hole was just too big for the Deacons to climb out of in the second half. They ended up finding a little offense in the second half but the Aggies answered at every turn. They cut their deficit to nine points midway through the second half but couldn’t get any closer.

Stars Wake Forest

Alondes Williams: nine points, four assists, five rebounds

Isaiah Mucius: 15 points, five rebounds

Dallas Walton: 10 points, seven rebounds

Texas A&M

Quenton Jackson: 12 points, four steals, six rebounds

Manny Obaseki: 8 points, five rebounds

Wade Taylor: 12 points, three assists

Henry Coleman: 8 points, five rebounds

What they’re saying

Isaiah Mucius of Wake Forest: “It was a tough loss for us, but we don’t have our heads down because this is a season a lot of teams in the country would have wanted to have. I think we are blessed and honored to have that season and I know this program is in good hands.”

Coach Steve Forbes on this season: “I’m not going to remember the bad plays or the lack of execution, I’ll remember all the good things with these guys because they deserve it. They brought respect back to our program and I’m very proud of them….I told them to hold their heads high because I think they are great representatives of Wake Forest as best as anybody can on and off the court.”

Forbes on the Texas A&M defense: “It was about getting the guys in the right places and taking on the trap. We’ve seen it a lot this year and we’ve handled it. It’s the same thing VCU did to us and it’s just a matter of throwing out of it and attacking it. We just were sloppy with it.”

Notable

Coach Steve Forbes of Wake Forest was named a finalist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award. Forbes has already been named ACC coach of the year by the media and ACC coach of the year by the Associated Press coach of the year….

In the other NIT semifinal that will be played next week it will be Xavier against St. Bonaventure. Both of those teams won on Tuesday night with Xavier beating Vanderbilt 75-73 and St. Bonaventure beating Virginia 52-51….

Wake Forest’s 19-game improvement in wins to this season from last season tied for second-best in NCAA history, trailing only Towson, which improved by 21 wins from last season to this season….

Wake Forest was without freshman center Matthew Marsh, who suffered a knee injury in practice on Monday….

The Deacons were a woeful 4 of 27 shooting in the first half that added up to 15% shooting. They were just 1 of 14 on 3-point attempts and missed 13 of their last 14 shots of the half….

Forbes, who is in his seventh season as a head coach, is 159-69 in his career at East Tennessee State and Wake Forest.….

Alondes Williams, who played in his final game of his only season with the Demon Deacons, came up just short in his bid for 1,000 career points. He needed 13 to reach 1,000 but wound up with nine points for 996 career points….

The Deacons had 21 turnovers in the game and shot 34%. They got to the line 66 times in their two wins earlier in the NIT but on Wednesday night were just 10 of 16 on free throws....

Records

Wake Forest: 25-10

Texas A&M: 26-12

