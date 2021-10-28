The last 7-0 Deacs: The story of the 1944 Wake Forest football team

At the bigger V-12 programs, like Duke, talent rained down like paratroopers over Normandy. Duke’s 1943 football team had more than 200 players at one time or another. Transfers shipped in from all over the country – including three from Wake Forest. North Carolina’s program wasn’t as robust – it was diluted by two other military-based schools based at the school that just happened to field sports teams – but it was still rich in numbers and talent.

Walker dodged the V-12s in 1943, but before the 1944 season began he spotted a weakness that changed his mind for the coming year. The V-12ers were enrolled in three-month semesters, meaning personnel in the year-round program changed four or five times a year. Schedule a V-12 school at just the right time, and a you could catch a team in disarray.

This idea had been put to a test in 1943. Right before its game with N.C. State in 1943, the semester bell rang and Duke lost eight starters and 23 players from the its super squad. … and then beat State 75-0.

Walker’s 1944 team wasn’t as feeble as the Wolfpack, however, and he’d seen the effects of the V-12 switch in action. The plan just might work.

The first half of the V-12 ploy worked out, all right. Wake beat the Tar Heels 7-0 in their season opener, just as a new V-12 semester began.