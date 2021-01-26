The player who might be the key to the balance Wake Forest and Steve Forbes seeks

“But the more balanced that you are, the harder to prepare for, and that’s part of the identity thing of sharing the ball and not one person just dominating the ball every possession.”

Oguama’s early foul trouble, as Forbes mentioned after the game, put even more pressure on Wake Forest to make shots. And it played into the Panthers’ strength of guarding around the perimeter. The Deacons hit 15 of 32 three-pointers, spearheaded by Massoud’s 8-of-10 performance, against a team that has allowed conference opponents to shoot 29 percent from behind the arc, a figure that includes Wake Forest’s blistering clip from the weekend.

Forbes pointed to how important Oguama can be going forward, not just to the way the offense moves the ball, but as a player that could have one of those step-up performances when a favorable matchup shows for him, especially as the only real post presence to whom the Deacons can turn right now. And that’s not a slight against true freshman Emmanuel Okpomo, who’s gotten time and started to show signs of growth in the last few games.