The player who might be the key to the balance Wake Forest and Steve Forbes seeks

The player who might make the biggest impact in turning the Wake Forest basketball team's offense more into Coach Steve Forbes’ long-term vision played less than two minutes in the first half during the victory against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Ody Oguama, Wake Forest’s sophomore forward, found himself with two quick fouls in less than two minutes. His shelving until the second half forced Wake Forest to play a style that, according to the numbers, could’ve doomed them against Pittsburgh.
More on Oguama and that point momentarily. First, it’s important to establish Forbes’ hopes for the offense. The Deacons, who will play at N.C. State on Wednesday night, leaned heavily on big performances in their last two games. Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius scored 27 apiece in last Wednesday's 80-73 loss to North Carolina. And on Saturday, Ismael Massoud went off for 31 points in the 76-75 victory.
Forbes said this week that he’s never going to complain about a player putting together a career night. But for him, the key as he tries to help the program forward is a more even scoring approach.
“I like balance. I don’t think we should have to depend on one person every game for us to have a chance to win,” Forbes said. “... I’m not going to ever sway a guy from averaging 20 a game, OK? Don’t get it wrong here.
“But the more balanced that you are, the harder to prepare for, and that’s part of the identity thing of sharing the ball and not one person just dominating the ball every possession.”
Oguama’s early foul trouble, as Forbes mentioned after the game, put even more pressure on Wake Forest to make shots. And it played into the Panthers’ strength of guarding around the perimeter. The Deacons hit 15 of 32 three-pointers, spearheaded by Massoud’s 8-of-10 performance, against a team that has allowed conference opponents to shoot 29 percent from behind the arc, a figure that includes Wake Forest’s blistering clip from the weekend.
Forbes pointed to how important Oguama can be going forward, not just to the way the offense moves the ball, but as a player that could have one of those step-up performances when a favorable matchup shows for him, especially as the only real post presence to whom the Deacons can turn right now. And that’s not a slight against true freshman Emmanuel Okpomo, who’s gotten time and started to show signs of growth in the last few games.
“Some of its maturation, and some of it is being more focused,” Forbes said of Oguama. “He’s had some moments early too where he doesn’t execute. I need to probably do a better job of making sure before the game I’m talking to him and making sure he’s focused on what we’re doing. We need him.
“He had 10 rebounds in basically the second half. And he’s somebody that we can throw the ball too, even against the zone. When we’re struggling, we went right to him. He got it right on the block. I wasn’t in love with the shot that he took – I think Ody’s better when he’s aggressive to the basket, not shooting those fadeaway shots. Ody’s got a chance to be a special player here, and be an all league player down the road. He’s just got to grow like everybody else.”
The importance of his all-around presence was clear in the UNC game. Wake Forest had a somewhat similar three-point stat line (13-for-34 from three) while Oguama subbed in and out in spurts.
Twenty turnovers plagued Wake Forest, but so did UNC going inside and drawing Oguama into his third and fourth fouls. The Tar Heels piled inside, through Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, an effort helped by Oguama's time
Oguama will face another tough interior assignment, trying to score and defend against a combination of N.C. State’s DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates. Funderburk scored 18 points in the regular season finale against Wake Forest last season.
And turnovers will continue to be an area of improvement for the Deacons. N.C. State leads the ACC in average turnovers forced, with 17.36 per game. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is the worst in the league when it comes to turnover percentage, according to KenPom.com. The Deacons turn the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions.
The problem reared its head in the closing minutes against Pittsburgh, but Wake Forest managed to outlast its five turnovers in the last 4:49 of the game.
Forbes mentioned that following the win, his players were standing taller and smiling a little bigger. The coach said it was nice that he didn’t need to say “we’re right there” for yet another tight conference loss. But he made it known quickly that Wake Forest still has much to work toward.
“The most important thing is that players have to understand, and I made it clear yesterday, that I’m more on edge after a win than maybe I am after a loss,” Forbes said. “… We’ve got to concentrate on what we didn’t do well. And that was we didn’t finish the game against pressure, and we’re going to get pressure against N.C. State.“
