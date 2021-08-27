The Spry experience: Life on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill has changed a little, but The Congregation rolls on

“I think people value the product,” Muuss said about the decision to charge for fans on the hill. “I’m in support of it and it’s a minimal fee but I also think we have one of the best soccer stadiums in the country and fans get to watch both our women’s and men’s program from a great spot up on that hill.”

Two students, who are both juniors, got to the game late but wound up watching not far from the railing where The Congregation had gathered.

Meghan O’Malley, a junior from Randolph, New Jersey, and Anna Rybczynski, also a junior who is from Buffalo, said they like what has been done to the stadium.

“I’m just glad that we can all go again and be in one place and supporting the team,” O’Malley said. “Before the pandemic it was such a great experience here on the hill but now it’s sort of subdued. Hopefully, we can get there again to what it was in the 2019 season.”

Rybczynski said all of the students are looking forward to going to more games all over campus. “It’s just great to see this many fans out here again,” she said.