The Spry experience: Life on the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill has changed a little, but The Congregation rolls on

The serenade of the Virginia Commonwealth player who was escorted from the Spry Stadium soccer field was a familiar scene.
With about 21 minutes to go, Celio Pompeu was given a Red Card by an official after an extra-hard tackle. As Pompeu was being led around the field to the back of one of the goals near the Walt Chyzowych Alumni Hill, it was the small but boisterous fan club that gave Pompeu the business. Pompeu was smiling as the small group of fans leaning on the railing let him have it but his team was also leading 2-0 at the time.
That small club, called The Congregation, has been a part of the soccer experience at Wake Forest since November of 2013. It's made up of community fans who have a common bond - seeing good, quality soccer played in a quaint stadium.
There’s been some adapting to do this season for The Congregation, which had about 15 members at Thursday’s game which the seventh-ranked Deacons were upset 2-0.
Since its inception the club as well as students, dog walkers along Polo Road or anybody else wandering by could watch men’s and women’s soccer game free of charge.
Now, it’s $5 a game with the hill being enclosed by metal barricades. Wake Forest students still get in free, but the rules have changed which has caused some social media consternation among The Congregation.
“We’ve lost some members who say they aren’t going to games anymore,” said Matt Taylor, an original member of the club.
Taylor was at his diplomatic best when discussing what’s different about the hill experience. Tailgating is allowed, but across the street. Fans aren’t allowed to bring coolers or food onto the hill and they can no longer bring lawn chairs.
However, Wake Forest has a food truck on the hill and $8 beers are now for sale as well.
A change was coming
Taylor said he’s surprised the change in rules on the hill didn’t happen sooner.
“We've been expecting it for years,” Taylor said. “We had it good for so long but when you think about it - a college game like this is even cheaper than a high-school game something was eventually going to change.”
The Deacons have been one of the most consistent and dominant programs of late as Coach Bobby Muuss has taken them to two College Cups in the last six season. Numerous future pros have been performing at Spry Stadium, and the fans on the hill used to watch it all for free with a great view of the field.
The Deacons are the winningest program over the last seven seasons with a 102-20-11 record and 39-5-7 in the ACC.
“We’ll meet these changes head on and adapt,” Taylor said.
Other changes to Spry
The rules for watching from the hill aren’t the only changes around Spry Stadium, which seats around 3,000. The school added 640 seat backs to the bleachers meaning fans can now sit more comfortably while watching from the stands. Those seats are a little more expensive than the hard bleacher seats.
John Currie, the school’s athletics director, sat with his family while watching Thursday night and discussed the changes. Currie has made a strong push to enhance all of the fans’ experience for every sport and said that’s what has happened at Spry Stadium.
“We’re trying to expand the amenities on the hill,” said Currie, who as a student said he watched plenty of Wake soccer games from there in the early 1990s. “We’ve got a concession stand (which was a food truck that sold hot dogs and lemonade) and beer sales on the hill and creating a perimeter enables you to have a better experience.”
Another addition to the hill is two portable bathrooms.
On Thursday night for the Deacons’ opener there were nearly 1,500 on hand. It was one of the first major sporting events on campus since the pandemic started that was allowing 100% capacity.
Program embraces The Congregation
Muuss said earlier in the week that he loves what The Congregation does to help foster the experience at Spry Stadium. He engages the group whenever possible and during the apex of the pandemic invited them all on a Zoom call to update his program last year.
“I think people value the product,” Muuss said about the decision to charge for fans on the hill. “I’m in support of it and it’s a minimal fee but I also think we have one of the best soccer stadiums in the country and fans get to watch both our women’s and men’s program from a great spot up on that hill.”
Two students, who are both juniors, got to the game late but wound up watching not far from the railing where The Congregation had gathered.
Meghan O’Malley, a junior from Randolph, New Jersey, and Anna Rybczynski, also a junior who is from Buffalo, said they like what has been done to the stadium.
“I’m just glad that we can all go again and be in one place and supporting the team,” O’Malley said. “Before the pandemic it was such a great experience here on the hill but now it’s sort of subdued. Hopefully, we can get there again to what it was in the 2019 season.”
Rybczynski said all of the students are looking forward to going to more games all over campus. “It’s just great to see this many fans out here again,” she said.
As for the new rules in place on the hill, Taylor said it’s a matter of working through what they entail. In past years the group would bring flags of the international players and display them during games but were told they couldn’t do that anymore.
“We’ve worked through that and we can start bringing those flags,” Taylor said.
One of the first flags they hope to get is for freshman Babacar Niang, who is from the Senegal. He made his first start and was the lone freshman in the lineup playing at forward.
The goal is the same – support
Taylor reiterated that the goal of The Congregation is to offer support at home and away games. Many of them travel if their work schedules permit.
After their tailgating session the group marched into the stadium as one and were singing and chanting on the way.
“We’ll do whatever it takes because our goal never changes no matter what and that’s to support these players and Bobby,” Taylor said. “Nothing’s going to stop us from being who we are.”
The Congregation, which has about 30 official members but on its Facebook page has nearly 400 who have joined the page, also raises money through t-shirt sales. It raises money to send underprivileged kids to Muuss’ soccer camps in the summer.
During Thursday’s game the group made an impression on the VCU players and coaches. When the game was over The Congregation applauded the efforts of VCU and its coach, Dave Giffard, came over to the railing after the game.
And has tradition after games the Wake Forest players, which are using cardboard cutouts of hands attached to sticks, went around the stadium giving out high-fives to The Congregation and the students and fans who stayed.
“We got your guys’ backs,” one of the members of The Congregation said while greeting the players. “Go get ‘em on Sunday (against Bucknell.)”
The reality for the Deacons and their die-hard fans is that the loss doesn't mean the end. After all, in 2016 the Deacons lost their opener 1-0 to St. Louis, but ended up later in the national championship game that season.
The Congregation will be back again on Sunday night for the Bucknell game, and once again, will be in full throat.
