The ties that bind Brian Piccolo to Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest football program

Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson doesn't mind admitting the first time he cried at a movie. It was "Brian's Song," the football movie that wasn't really about football.

Clawson, 54, is hardly alone when it comes to the emotion that the movie stirs even to this day.

And a young Clawson growing up outside Buffalo, N.Y., surely couldn't have imagined one day being linked to Brian Piccolo's family, thanks to a childhood friend, and leading the program in which Wake Forest's most famous football alum played into the national conversation and into contention for an ACC championship and a major bowl bid a half-century later.

Through his buddy Alan Elia, Clawson was introduced to Traci Piccolo Dolby, one of Joy and Brian Piccolo's three girls, after he became Wake Forest's coach in December 2013, building a friendship that continues in this special season for the Demon Deacons.

“The whole story of Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers and the legacy and all that, I think I was more excited to meet her,” Clawson said. “And in my years here, we've become good friends. She reaches out to me and when she's in town, and her and her husband (John) will stop by the office.”

Traci and John visited Winston-Salem for the homecoming game against Duke on Oct. 30.