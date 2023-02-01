Three golfers from Wake Forest will be in the field for fourth Augusta National Women's Amateur

Wake Forest golfers have had plenty of good luck at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur so it’s no surprise that three starters from this year’s team is among those in the field.

Seniors Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio, who each have a top 10 finish, will be making another appearance. For Migliaccio, who has already graduated but is taking graduate classes, it will be her fourth appearance. Kuehn will be making her third appearance.

Sophomore Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, who is from Spain, will also be making her third appearance in the tournament giving Coach Kim Lewellen three starters in the field.

Each of the top 45 eligible amateurs in the final World Amateur Golf Ranking of 2022 have accepted invitations to the tournament which will be held March 29 to April 1 in Augusta, Georgia.

In the first Augusta Women’s Amateur in 2019 Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest was the winner. She’s now a rising star on the LPGA Tour winning a major championship last summer.

In 2021 Migliaccio lost in a playoff to Tsubasa Kajitani after they each finished at 1 over par for 54 holes.

Last year Kuehn finished seventh after bolting up the leaderboard on the final day with a 69.

The first and second rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club on March 29 and 30 and then every player will get a practice round on March 31 at Augusta National. However, there will be cut for the final round which will be held on April 1 at Augusta National.

The final round will be just in front of Masters week.