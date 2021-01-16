Three observations as Wake Forest prepares to host No. 20 Virginia Tech

No. 12 Clemson is the highest-ranked conference team in the AP top — joined by No. 16 Louisville, No. 18 Virginia, No. 19 Duke and the Hokies — and lost to the Hokies in Blacksburg. North Carolina and Duke are still figuring themselves out, and an N.C. State team that seemed as if it could maybe become a conference contender has now lost three straight to Clemson, Miami and Florida State. The Seminoles beat the Wolfpack 105-73 Wednesday after going 15 days without a game.

This isn’t to say that Wake Forest could find a rhythm and end up in the middle of the table at all. But after starting out hot and playing tight in losses to Virginia and Duke, then coming to within a point against Louisville on Wednesday in a 77-65 defeat, it does feel like the Deacons could catch a win eventually, especially when freshman guard Carter Whitt returns to the floor from after rolling his right ankle in shootaround before the game.

“The ACC is a beast,” Wake Forest guard Jonah Antonio said. “Every night you’re got to play a good competitor, and we know that.

“But I’ve been around a lot of programs ... It’s just going to take a little time. Hopefully it happens sooner or later, and we can maybe flip the switch, but it’s just a matter of time before we get to it.”

Welcome home again, Jalen Cone