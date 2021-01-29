Three observations for Wake Forest's basketball matchup with Miami

Another hit for the Hurricanes

Miami announced Thursday that freshman forward Matt Cross is no longer with the program. Cross has played the third-most minutes but was scoreless in the last two games.

The Hurricanes will take a hit to their already poor 3-point shooting. Miami is shooting 23.8 percent from long range, which ranks 318th out of the 347 teams playing this season.

Cross had hit 20 of 50 from long range and averaged 6.9 points.

Ailing roster

This version of Miami has had to learn to exist without some big pieces.

The biggest absence, by far, is that of star point guard Chris Lykes. The senior has missed the team’s last 13 games with an ankle injury. Lykes was projected to earn first-team All-ACC, and he’d averaged at least 15 points in the last two seasons.

When asked Monday whether Lykes was close to a return, Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said no.

The Hurricanes have seen scoring punch added by Kameron McGusty, who missed seven of eight games before appearing in Miami’s last three. He played a combined 69 minutes against Notre Dame and Florida State, scoring 20 points and 13 points.