Three observations for Wake Forest's basketball matchup with Miami

Wake Forest's men's basketball team will try to recover from a struggling all-around performance against N.C. State when it hosts Miami on Saturday.
Three observations going into the game at Joel Coliseum.
Pressure, pressure and more pressure
Miami brings an efficient defense to Winston-Salem and will no doubt attack Wake Forest’s weakness against pressure that has been exposed in the last couple games.
In the final five minutes during a 76-75 win against Pittsburgh, the Panthers nearly stole the game and had a look at a game-winner thanks to their full-court pressure.
It was not a surprise to Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes that State would press them often, but what did surprise him was the Deacons’ ability to deal with it in the 72-67 loss Wednesday.
“We’ve just got to continue to work on it, man,” Forbes said. “I’m sure we’re going to see it again. I would, if I was scouting us That’s what I’d do.”
The Deacons had 21 turnovers (13 in the first half), which was a season high. The previous high was 20, achieved in Wake Forest’s 80-73 loss to North Carolina on Jan. 20. In a slightly wilder stat: More than a quarter of Wake Forest’s possessions this season have ended in a turnover or a blocked shot.
Another hit for the Hurricanes
Miami announced Thursday that freshman forward Matt Cross is no longer with the program. Cross has played the third-most minutes but was scoreless in the last two games.
The Hurricanes will take a hit to their already poor 3-point shooting. Miami is shooting 23.8 percent from long range, which ranks 318th out of the 347 teams playing this season.
Cross had hit 20 of 50 from long range and averaged 6.9 points.
Ailing roster
This version of Miami has had to learn to exist without some big pieces.
The biggest absence, by far, is that of star point guard Chris Lykes. The senior has missed the team’s last 13 games with an ankle injury. Lykes was projected to earn first-team All-ACC, and he’d averaged at least 15 points in the last two seasons.
When asked Monday whether Lykes was close to a return, Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said no.
The Hurricanes have seen scoring punch added by Kameron McGusty, who missed seven of eight games before appearing in Miami’s last three. He played a combined 69 minutes against Notre Dame and Florida State, scoring 20 points and 13 points.
McGusty was the go-to shot-maker Sunday in the win against the Irish, and Larrañaga thought he looked to be rounding into form.
“He’s finally practiced enough to get himself in pretty good shape,” Larrañaga said. “ … He dunked the ball for the first time in well over a month at our shootaround on Sunday before the Notre Dame, which made me pretty optimistic that he might be able to give us some real quality minutes.”
