Three observations heading into Wake Forest's basketball game at Notre Dame

Wake Forest's basketball team and head coach Steve Forbes are gearing up for a stretch of three straight ACC games on the road. The Demon Deacons (2-7 ACC, 5-7 overall), who have won two of their last three games, will start it off at Notre Dame on Tuesday night before visiting Boston College and Florida State.
Three things to know about the Deacons-Irish game:
Shooting uptick
Wake Forest’s 3-point shooting has improved in the last two weeks. The Deacons have hit at least 13 in three of their last four games, two of which were wins over Pittsburgh and Miami.
But off that, the Deacons are starting to become more consistent from the field overall.
In the team’s last six games, borderlining on uncanny, Wake Forest has taken 56 to 60 shots. Against Virginia Tech, the first game of that span, Wake shot 36.8% on its 57 shots. They had a similar clip against Louisville four days later (36.7% on 60).
Since then, Wake Forest has seen that field-goal percentage trend upward in the last three games. All three performances featured the Deacons hitting 40% or better.
The biggest difference in Wake wins, not surprisingly, is when the team avoids turnovers. Wake Forest had an even-or-positive assist-to-turnover ratio of 18-15 against Pittsburgh and 11-11 against Miami. The team also had 12 assists to 11 turnovers in a 77-65 loss to Louisville.
“That’s what scares me the most – their ability to really get going from the 3-point line,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. ”And we had a similar preparation when Boston College came in here.
“They were coming off a Miami game where I think they made 17, 18 3s, so their offensive firepower is what worries you. And I think they are confident coming off a win.”
Brey on Daivien Williamson
Brey alluded to the importance of Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson, a junior point guard who leads the team 13.8 points and 3.2 assists per game while playing 31 minutes or more in the last eight games.
Brey said he and the staff, while watching Wake Forest film, talked about defending Williamson the same way the staff tried to attack Brandon Childress, the Deacons’ starting point guard the last two seasons under former coach Danny Manning.
“We’re saying the same thing. The name has changed, the body has changed, the dude has changed but he plays similarly because he controls – he’s the straw that stirs the drink for them,” Brey said. “So it was funny as we watched them over the last two days, we’re kind of going back to ‘Remember how we talked about trying to help on Childress, and what we did on ball screens with Childress?’ It’s interesting.”
Ian DuBose watch
Ian DuBose was cleared for practice last week, and a timeline is starting to emerge for his return to play.
DuBose, the grad transfer who missed the last 10 games because of unspecified medical reasons, participated in non-contact work on Thursday and Friday and worked out before the Miami game, Forbes said Saturday. Forbes said he hoped that DuBose could participate in practice Monday and be a game-time decision Tuesday night.
“He’s been going hard; it’s great to have him back,” Forbes said.
“But it looks like on the schedule, I don’t know what will happen on Saturday (Wake Forest has an open weekend), but probably by the time we get to Boston College, I think the following week, he should be ready to at least get some minutes and help us.”
336-727-7165