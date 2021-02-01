Three observations heading into Wake Forest's basketball game at Notre Dame

Wake Forest's basketball team and head coach Steve Forbes are gearing up for a stretch of three straight ACC games on the road. The Demon Deacons (2-7 ACC, 5-7 overall), who have won two of their last three games, will start it off at Notre Dame on Tuesday night before visiting Boston College and Florida State.

Three things to know about the Deacons-Irish game:

Shooting uptick

Wake Forest’s 3-point shooting has improved in the last two weeks. The Deacons have hit at least 13 in three of their last four games, two of which were wins over Pittsburgh and Miami.

But off that, the Deacons are starting to become more consistent from the field overall.

In the team’s last six games, borderlining on uncanny, Wake Forest has taken 56 to 60 shots. Against Virginia Tech, the first game of that span, Wake shot 36.8% on its 57 shots. They had a similar clip against Louisville four days later (36.7% on 60).

Since then, Wake Forest has seen that field-goal percentage trend upward in the last three games. All three performances featured the Deacons hitting 40% or better.