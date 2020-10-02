Three takeaways from Wake Forest's 66-14 thrashing of Campbell on Friday night

Much better only halfway describes the way Wake Forest looked in its domination of Campbell on Friday night.
In their only nonconference game of the season, the Deacons put it all together in a 66-14 win. It’s one of the most lopsided victories in school history, and it was also their first win of the season.
“It feels good to get a win,” Coach Dave Clawson said late Friday night. “We were really efficient on offense, and went the whole game without punting and that’s hard to do.”
Clawson said creating the three turnovers against the Camels (0-4) had a lot to do with the lopsided score. He admitted he’s been on the other side of those lopsided scores when he coached at an FCS school, and it’s not a good feeling.
"We were happy with the 52 points but our backups came in and you can't sit there and tell them not to score," Clawson said.
Here are three takeaways from the game. The 66 points tied the Wake Forest modern era for points. The other time the Deacons scored 66 points since World War II was in 1975 in a win over Virginia.
1. Offense was humming along nicely.
It’s rare when there is that much balance in any offense, but that’s what the Deacons had. From 299 yards rushing to 275 yards passing, it all added up to an offensive line that was dominant. Center Michael Jurgens said attacking defenses multiple ways is always the goal. “And we have great backs back there (Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III) and it’s good to keep them safe," Jurgens said. The challenge in two weeks for the Deacons is to carry that balance into the Virginia game.
2. More atmosphere with more fans.
After playing their opener against Clemson in a near-empty stadium there were actual human beings at Truist Field. There were 2,200 allowed in, and they were all spread out to adhere to social distancing. Players and coaches did notice a difference. Clawson said he hopes later in the season more fans might be able to see the Deacons play. “It’s always better to hear from people after making a play,” said Donovan Greene who had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. “From this point on I hope it gradually gets better. It makes it seem more like a live football game.”
3. Defense made some strides.
It’s hard to say that after the 0-2 start the Wake Forest defense was much-maligned. Let’s just say it was slightly maligned, but it came to life on Friday night. Creating three turnovers and getting an interception return for a touch-down from safety Zion Keith was a big play. Keith returned it 45 yards for the Deacons’ second pick-six of the season. “I was just thinking don’t drop this ball,” Keith said about the interception that came as quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams tried to throw across the middle after scrambling to his right. Keith said he was impressed with his teammates on defense. “Coach (Lyle) Hemphill really emphasizes getting to the ball and creating those turnovers,” Keith said. “We went out and were aggressive.”
