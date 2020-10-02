Three takeaways from Wake Forest's 66-14 thrashing of Campbell on Friday night

Much better only halfway describes the way Wake Forest looked in its domination of Campbell on Friday night.

In their only nonconference game of the season, the Deacons put it all together in a 66-14 win. It’s one of the most lopsided victories in school history, and it was also their first win of the season.

“It feels good to get a win,” Coach Dave Clawson said late Friday night. “We were really efficient on offense, and went the whole game without punting and that’s hard to do.”

Clawson said creating the three turnovers against the Camels (0-4) had a lot to do with the lopsided score. He admitted he’s been on the other side of those lopsided scores when he coached at an FCS school, and it’s not a good feeling.

"We were happy with the 52 points but our backups came in and you can't sit there and tell them not to score," Clawson said.

Here are three takeaways from the game. The 66 points tied the Wake Forest modern era for points. The other time the Deacons scored 66 points since World War II was in 1975 in a win over Virginia.

1. Offense was humming along nicely.