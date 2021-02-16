Three things about Wake Forest's home basketball game against Duke

Forbes said the team prepared by looking at film from the previous game, and at practice on Monday, he spoke with players about the type of impact Duke's Johnson could have in the game. With his decision made, Forbes can lean back even more on what he said regarding that earlier matchup.

“Come on, they’ve got really good players,” Forbes quipped. “They didn’t need him to beat us the first time.”

Better attempts at hustle plays

Forbes after that first matchup pointed to the big obvious factor: rebounding, especially on the offensive side.

Duke outrebounded Wake Forest, 35-25, with a 15-8 advantage on offensive rebounds, and that included an eight-rebound performance by Wendell Moore and six rebounds for 6-foot-2 guard D.J. Steward.

That expands on a point Forbes has made regarding rebounding: It’s about hustle and not height. And he’s actually seeing more promising results in that category for a team that plays relatively small on defense.