Three things to know about the N.C. State-Wake Forest men's basketball game

One thing the Deacons proved when playing Florida State is they could neutralize a size advantage.

That doesn’t mean the Seminoles didn't find success with their length — RaiQuan Gray had career highs with 24 points and 12 rebounds against Wake Forest in the 92-85 overtime loss on Feb. 13 — but Wake Forest used swiftness to its advantage.

“We executed the game plan as far as we ran motion,” Forbes said. “We spread it, we slipped a lot of screens because they were switching. And we double slipped and backdoored — it was a lot of movement, and it was taxing. … I think it wore them out, too.”

Manny Bates and D.J. Funderburk will give the Deacons plenty to contend with inside, but the pair didn’t play a huge factor in the last game: They combined for 12 points as Bates battled foul trouble.

That said, Bates is the league’s best shot-blocker at 2.9 per game, and Wake Forest gets blocked worse than any other team in the country. According to KenPom.com, the Deacons’ offensive possessions end with a blocked shot 15.7% of the time.

Oguama’s followup

Going off that post point, how will Ody Oguama follow his best scoring performance of the season?