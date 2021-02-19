Three things to know about the N.C. State-Wake Forest men's basketball game

After following up a strong performance with a disappointing one, the Wake Forest men's basketball team will try to move on against N.C. State on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.
Three thoughts heading into the game:
The previous matchup
When these teams played in Raleigh on Jan. 27, Wake Forest had just clinched its first ACC win. But in that 76-75 victory against Pitt, the Deacons got exposed in the closing minutes as a team that struggled with full-court pressure.
State turned it on them often, forcing Wake Forest into 20 turnovers in a game that tightened at the end but became a 72-67 Wolfpack win.
Saturday’s game should look different in that respect because of Ian DuBose. Now three games into his return to the court, he’s helped steady Wake Forest’s ball handling. The team had only nine turnovers against Duke. In the second half against Florida State, the Deacons registered only two, but then had three more in the five-minute overtime and the Seminoles controlled the game.
State has lost four of its six games since playing Wake Forest while still trying to overcome the loss of leading scorer Devon Daniels to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Wolfpack beat Pitt, 74-73, on Wednesday.
Dealing with the Wolfpack bigs
One thing the Deacons proved when playing Florida State is they could neutralize a size advantage.
That doesn’t mean the Seminoles didn't find success with their length — RaiQuan Gray had career highs with 24 points and 12 rebounds against Wake Forest in the 92-85 overtime loss on Feb. 13 — but Wake Forest used swiftness to its advantage.
“We executed the game plan as far as we ran motion,” Forbes said. “We spread it, we slipped a lot of screens because they were switching. And we double slipped and backdoored — it was a lot of movement, and it was taxing. … I think it wore them out, too.”
Manny Bates and D.J. Funderburk will give the Deacons plenty to contend with inside, but the pair didn’t play a huge factor in the last game: They combined for 12 points as Bates battled foul trouble.
That said, Bates is the league’s best shot-blocker at 2.9 per game, and Wake Forest gets blocked worse than any other team in the country. According to KenPom.com, the Deacons’ offensive possessions end with a blocked shot 15.7% of the time.
Oguama’s followup
Going off that post point, how will Ody Oguama follow his best scoring performance of the season?
In the 84-60 loss to Duke on Wednesday, Oguama was the only bright spot in the Deacons’ largest margin of defeat this season.
He scored 14 points, and he has scored at least 13 in three of the last four games. Oguama has been the player Wake Forest tries to go to for high-quality shots — often, the Deacons will run a set play for him at the beginning of a half.
Establishing Oguama early will let the Wake Forest shooters work. Daivien Williamson, Jonah Antonio or Ismael Massoud should benefit from that spacing if it's there.
