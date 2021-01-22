Three things to know ahead of Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Steve Forbes compared the battle to finish a tight game like trying to hold back the water that wants to burst a dam.
The Wake Forest basketball coach said that in those late games, it’s never just the one thing. He evoked a cartoony image of trying to use a finger to plug a leak, only for another to pop up in a different spot.
“There’s a fine line between winning and losing,” Forbes said this week, “which it’s going to be for us like that all year long, then you have to make those plays.”
The Demon Deacons (0-6 ACC, 3-6 overall) earned a third game this week, against Pittsburgh, thanks to a scheduling shuffle from the ACC.
Three things to know about the game:
Trying to find a win
First, a little more on Forbes’ point. Against Louisville on Jan. 14, Wake Forest was victim to its own shooting slump, going roughly 10 minutes without a field goal in the second half at point. Against Virginia Tech on Sunday, the Hokies recorded blocks (nine total) in an all-around solid Deacons’ effort against one of the ACC’s sure-fire tournament teams.
Facing North Carolina on Wednesday, the combined 54 points of Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson (27 each) couldn't overcome Wake Forest’s season-high of 20 turnovers.
It’s been a constant tinker for the team that will get wins in slim margins, and it’s something that’s gotten more real for the players, Forbes said, now that they’re in the thick of the season.
““You can talk about it, but until you experience it, it’s probably a little they don’t totally understand,” Forbes said. “That’s why game experience is really important. That’s why as coaches we always want to play exhibition games, we want to do a scrimmage and we want to play non-conference games because we want to work through these issues before we get to the meat and potatoes of your league play.
“... Game pressure and game score pressure are different in games. And that’s the one thing we haven’t done in the second half is put the score pressure on the other team. Like we’ve gotten to one point or a tie or whatever, but we haven’t gotten the other team down 5, where now those shots get a little tougher for them because they’re behind.”
Justin Champagnie
Pittsburgh’s sophomore forward went a month without playing, and in his first two games back he’s scorched the ACC.
He had 24 points against Syracuse on Jan. 16, then followed that with a 31-point outing versus Duke. Both of those games were wins, the last of which gave Coach Jason Capel a win against his former boss, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.
Champagnie missed a game against Louisville on Dec. 22 and another matchup at Syracuse on Jan. 6. Even still, he’s taken 30 percent of the shots taken by Pittsburgh this season.
He’ll become the stoutest perimeter threat the Deacons have faced yet.
Panthers on defense
The Panthers are the most efficient defense in the ACC since the start of league play, according to KenPom.com. Pittsburgh is forcing league teams into shooting 24.6 percent from the three-point line.
Where they struggle, however, is producing turnovers. Pittsburgh is forcing them on 16.8 of its defensive possessions in its ACC matchups, which is 13th of the 15 league teams.
Those two points run counter to the game Wake Forest just played. The Deacons found open long-range looks, hitting 13 of 34 three-pointers in the 80-73 loss to UNC. The driving force behind that was Mucius, who was 7-for-12 from three-point range.
The Deacons also found themselves in regular pressure, proven by the aforementioned 20 turnovers. Part of that came from UNC’s pressure increases when it tried to trap at halfcourt or pressed an inbounds play. And part is attributed to the Deacons having only one consistent ball handler, Williamson.
Against the Tar Heels, Jahcobi Neath and Carter Whitt combined for nine turnovers, forcing Williamson to play in 37 of the game’s 40 minutes. After the UNC game, Forbes pointed out that Whitt is still acclimating to the ACC.
And with Neath, the talent is there, Forbes said, but sophomore needs to find his decision-making rhythm again. Neath has had at least four turnovers in two of the last three games.
“For Carter, I mean come on, he hasn’t had any practices. So I’m not surprised … that’s just experience,” Forbes said. “Jahcobi’s played in the league. That’s on him. He’s got to figure it out, and he’s got to play with confidence.”
336-727-7165