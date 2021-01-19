Three thoughts heading into Wake Forest at North Carolina

In the grander scheme, Williams feels the Tar Heels are starting to pass the ball closer to what he prefers. Still, the coach said, if he could sway his team to move away from the three-point line and focus more toward the entry passes into the paint, success would be easier to come by.

“We’ve got to move the ball and share the ball,” Williams said. “We’ve got to get our big guys more involved. Their shooting percentages are good, and perimeter players other than Kerwin (Walton), their shooting percentage is bad, so you can’t be dumb.

“You’ve got to get it to guys who are making the most shots. They’ve got to get the ball more.”

Props to Forbes

Williams took an opportunity to give praise Forbes in his debut season with Wake Forest. The Deacons are coming off four straight games against ranked opponents that featured contested second halves during a season in which they endured a 33-day layoff.

“Everybody’s got problems, it’s unusual,” Williams said. “But I don’t know that anybody has handled things the way Steve as well.

“The things that he’s had to handle – being the new coach, whole new team, all that kind of stuff, oh yeah here you’ve got to play Virginia Tech and then you’ve got to play North Carolina and then you’ve got to play somebody else – I don’t think anybody’s had the challenges Steve has had, and he’s just done an amazing job with that and getting his club. They’re in every game.”

