Three thoughts heading into Wake Forest's matchup with No. 17 Florida State

Wake Forest's basketball team will wrap up a three-game stretch of road games at No. 17 Florida State on Saturday.
The Demon Deacons (3-8 ACC, 6-8 overall) won their first road game of the season on Wednesday, 69-65 at Boston College, and have claimed three of their last five games.
Three things to know going into the game against the Seminoles (6-2, 10-3), who are in second place behind Virginia in the ACC standings.
Coming off a layoff
Wake Forest will be Florida State’s first opponent in two weeks.
The Seminoles lost three games — matchups against Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech — to postponements during a COVID-19 pause, Florida State's second of the season.
The big question is whether Florida State can come out of this break as it did the last one. After the first break, in which the Seminoles missed games against Duke and Syracuse, the Seminoles lost to Clemson 77-67 but rebounded to win five straight, including a 32-point victory against N.C. State.
If Florida State can lock back in as quickly as last time, it will come at a vital part of their schedule. The team’s next two games will be against top-25 opponents, No. 9 Virginia on Monday and No. 18 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Length, length and length
Say hello to the tallest team in the nation. Florida State has an average team height of just better than 6 feet 7 (79.6 inches to be exact), according to KenPom.com.
This is the program of Coach Leonard Hamilton, in all its power and glory, with some incredibly looming shadows to boot.
That trait helps play into a disruptive defense that causes turnovers on 20.2% of opponents’ possessions and registers a block on 14.6 of those. Wake Forest’s unavoidable issue with its roster is lack of size. And 14.1 turnovers per game have plagued the Deacons, too.
Forbes opted not to start sophomore post player Ody Oguama to avoid early foul trouble against Boston College. That decision ended with Oguama having his best game of the season, a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Oguama’s impact Saturday is much larger if he can replicate that same start while battling down low with 6-8 RaiQuan Gray and 7-1 Balsa Koprivica.
DuBose and the Williamson benefit
Ian DuBose’s first game back after missing the previous 11 was a shocker. Not because of the impact he made — he was always expected to be a steady hand for the offense — but the amount of time on the court.
He played 28 minutes and scored 17 points. And his steady presence will only benefit Daivien Williamson, who has had quieter games in the last two outings.
As the Deacons’ only sturdy option handling the ball, Williamson became a constant source of impact as the team played close games and won a pair of conference matchups in January. It’s also made him the biggest focal point of any team scouting Wake Forest. Williamson scored eight and four points, respectively, in the last two games.
DuBose’s presence and return to full steam will give Williamson more off-ball opportunity. But most importantly, Wake Forest has another ball-handler who can drive and either score or pitch it back out. And that’ll lead to the consistent ball movement and open looks Forbes wants.
336-727-7165