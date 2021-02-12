Three thoughts heading into Wake Forest's matchup with No. 17 Florida State

Length, length and length

Say hello to the tallest team in the nation. Florida State has an average team height of just better than 6 feet 7 (79.6 inches to be exact), according to KenPom.com.

This is the program of Coach Leonard Hamilton, in all its power and glory, with some incredibly looming shadows to boot.

That trait helps play into a disruptive defense that causes turnovers on 20.2% of opponents’ possessions and registers a block on 14.6 of those. Wake Forest’s unavoidable issue with its roster is lack of size. And 14.1 turnovers per game have plagued the Deacons, too.

Forbes opted not to start sophomore post player Ody Oguama to avoid early foul trouble against Boston College. That decision ended with Oguama having his best game of the season, a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Oguama’s impact Saturday is much larger if he can replicate that same start while battling down low with 6-8 RaiQuan Gray and 7-1 Balsa Koprivica.

DuBose and the Williamson benefit

Ian DuBose’s first game back after missing the previous 11 was a shocker. Not because of the impact he made — he was always expected to be a steady hand for the offense — but the amount of time on the court.