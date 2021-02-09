Three Wake Forest golfers heading to Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament

Wake Forest’s women’s golf team will be well-represented at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April at Augusta National Golf Club.

Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn and Siyun Liu have all been invited to the prestigious tournament, which will be held the weekend before the Masters from April 8-10.

Migliaccio had already qualified for the field based on her amateur rankings but Kuehn and Liu were each given invitations. The entire field was announced on Tuesday by Augusta National.

This will be the second ANWA following the 2019 version which was won by Jennifer Kupcho, who was a senior at Wake Forest at the time. Kupcho is now on the LPGA Tour.

“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament in a news release. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”