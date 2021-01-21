Three Wake Forest men's soccer players drafted among the first 17 picks in MLS SuperDraft

Wake Forest’s long history of excellence in men’s soccer shows itself yearly in the MLS SuperDraft.

That was the case again on Wednesday as the Deacons had three selections in the first 17 picks. Coach Bobby Muuss, who is in his sixth season, has had at least one first-round pick every year since he took the program.

Calvin Harris, a sophomore who left early after two outstanding seasons with the Deacons, was the No. 2 selection of FC Cincinnati. Harris, who is from England, was taken just behind Daniel Pereira of Virginia Tech who went No. 1 to Austin.

Defender Michael DeShields of the Deacons went fifth overall to D.C. United and Justin McMaster, who like Harris is a talented forward, went 17th in the first round to Minnesota.

All three helped the Deacons to the 2019 College Cup and were also on last fall’s team that went 7-2 overall. DeShields, however, suffered an injury in an exhibition game and ended up not getting on the field for the Deacons in their abbreviated season.

Also getting drafted in the second round was goalie Andrew Pannenberg, who went 49th overall to Orlando City.

The Deacons' season will continue this spring with a few games and a likely berth in the NCAA Tournament.

