Tie Dye Nation will be back in full force for Wake Forest's game with Duke on Wednesday night

Student attendance at Wake Forest during its run to the ACC’s Atlantic Division football title was near 80% for home games.
But those games were outside, before the most recent COVID-19 wave, so the challenge to attract fans to Joel Coliseum for a men’s basketball program that has struggled in recent seasons is a little tricky.
The Demon Deacons, 6-16 last season but 13-3 in 2021-22, are winning with flare under second-year coach Steve Forbes. And Wake Forest is undefeated this season in 10 games at Joel Coliseum, where No. 8 Duke and Coach Mike Krzyzewski will visit Wednesday night. Krzyzewski, the sport's winningest head coach who brought the first of his 42 Blue Devils teams to Winston-Salem during the 1980-81 season, will retire after this season.
Part of the celebration of the Demon Deacons being viable again in the ACC is that Tie Dye Nation will be back in full force. Eighteen years ago, then-Coach Skip Prosser’s assistants – Pat Kelsey, Dino Gaudio, Chris Mack and Jeff Battle – were intent on getting fans at Joel Coliseum more involved. After seeing a game at Wisconsin that season, it was Kelsey who thought it would be a good idea to get T-shirts made for students with a black-and-gold tie-dye design.
Dean Buchan, then an assistant athletics director for sports information, said the assistants went to the marketing department after Prosser approved of their idea.
“I know Pat really pushed for it, and we all thought it would be a great idea,” said Battle, the associate head coach for 23rd-ranked Providence. “In Skip’s first season we got the students moved down closer to the court, and with the tie-dye shirts we just thought it would go over pretty well.”
Battle isn't certain, but he believes the first time the Deacons mascot rode the motorcycle onto the court for pre-game introductions was Feb. 13, 2003 – a Duke game. The 17th-ranked Deacons pulled out a memorable 94-80 double-overtime win over the 15th-ranked Blue Devils and snapped a 14-game Duke win streak in the series.
Mack, the head coach at Louisville, credits Kelsey, now the College of Charleston head coach, with the motorcycle idea.
“Pat was and is one of the most energetic coaches in the country, and he had a different role back then and was in charge everything off the floor as the director of operations,” Mack said. “We just felt like the Joel needed a jolt, and we had played at Marquette when they had Dwyane Wade and we felt like they did a good job with all the game promotions and atmosphere.”
Mack said he doesn’t remember the motorcycle at Marquette.
“I think that motorcycle was Pat’s doing,” Mack said. “And we tried to add a whole lot to the atmosphere. And Forbes yells at me all the time because of the exhaust fumes, but I thought it was well worth it.”
Back in the Tie Dye day
The motorcycle and Tie Dye Nation were hits during that 2002-03 season, in which the Deacons won all 16 games at Joel Coliseum.
“It really got the players excited, and that was a big deal,” Battle said. “I can’t remember when the motorcycle came out with the mascot, but I know it was unique to have something like that inside and I remember our players loving it the first time they saw it.”
Ron Wellman, Wake Forest's athletics director from 1992 through 2018, also doesn’t remember the exact game for the motorcycle's debut.
“But I do know it was, and still is, a unique marketing thing for basketball,” Wellman said.
Josh Howard, the ACC player of the year in his senior season of 2002-03, remembers that Duke game well and welcomed the efforts to create more energy.
“That was a big game that we pulled out in double overtime, and I think that sort of cemented the Tie Dye Nation because having those students behind us and seeing all those shirts really got us going,” said Howard, now the head coach at University of North Texas Dallas and a former NBA all-star. “I remember my first two years; all we had was the school fight song to get us fired up. And then my last two years when (Prosser) was there, it all changed and the students really supported us.”
What amazed Wellman during those early years of Tie Dye Nation was the embrace by an age range of children to veteran season-ticket holders.
"I was skeptical, but it really did take off," Wellman said.
During Tie Dye Nation's heyday, about 3,500 of the 4,000 enrolled students would show up, Buchan said.
“That was a rough stat on how many students were there, but it was like a sea of tie dye in the student section,” Buchan said about the 2002-03 season.
Wellman remembers how students and fans flocked to Joel Coliseum wearing the snazzy shirts.
“You look at pictures back from that era and everybody was in tie-dye shirts, and it really just caught on like wildfire,” Wellman said.
Forbes embracing the tradition
Wellman is glad that Forbes and his staff have embraced this colorful part of Wake Forest's past.
“That goes to show you that Coach Forbes is thoughtful about those traditions, so it’s great that they are bringing it back,” Wellman said.
With COVID-19 raging again and fans needing to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative test, there’s a long way to go to create the atmosphere that Joel Coliseum has been missing after Wake Forest endured losing records in nine of the last 11 seasons. The 14,665-seat arena was about half full, attendance listed at 7,220, for an overtime win over Syracuse on Saturday.
None of the other nine Wake Forest games had drawn more than 5,000 fans. But only about 1,500 tickets remain for the Duke game.
"Tradition is great," Forbes said of Tie Dye Nation's revival. "You want tradition in your program, and you want something that your fans can all feel part of. I think it's great."
Buchan said that Joel Coliseum had a different vibe once the students embraced Tie Dye Nation.
“It was so cool to see, and you could really tell that opponents had a tougher time when they came to Winston,” said Buchan, who went on to work in sports information at Georgia Tech and now is a real estate agent in the Atlanta area.
Battle, who knows Forbes a little bit, says he loves that the Tie Dye Nation is being rejuvenated.
“Coach Forbes always brings it up when I’ve talked to him and he says you guys did some great things and started all of that so I think just shows you the type of guy he is to bring it back and be on board with it,” Battle said. “For me, it brings back a lot of great memories and it brings back a lot of memories of Skip.”
Time to build on the momentum
Connor Whelan, an assistant athletics director who handles the fan experience at Wake Forest, says the timing of the Tie Dye Nation revival fits in with the Duke game.
“Ticket sales are very good for the game, and we just feel like its right for us to build on the momentum that Coach Forbes has created for this season,” Whelan said.
It's momentum that Howard has noticed halfway across the country.
“He’s doing a nice job and they play hard, so it’s been fun watching them again,” Howard said of Forbes. “It’s really cool that Coach K is coming back for one last time there in Winston and he’s done so much for Duke, for the ACC and for basketball in general, but I hope the Deacs can get that win.”
Whelan said tying the past to the current team is important.
“Coach Forbes wants the fans to be energized, and whatever way we can do to help he’s going to be fired up about it,” Whelan said.
Besides the giveaways for students, fans at Joel Coliseum can purchase new shirts.
“We are encouraging fans to wear their tie-dye shirts if they already have them,” Whalen said.
One of the constants during the heyday of Tie Dye Nation was super fan Noel Shepherd putting on fancy dance moves in the aisle during timeouts. It’s not known if Shepherd, who has a Twitter handle of NazTDeac, will make an appearance at Duke’s game.
“There’ll be some surprises,” Whalen said. “It’s going to be a great night.”
