Tie Dye Nation will be back in full force for Wake Forest's game with Duke on Wednesday night

None of the other nine Wake Forest games had drawn more than 5,000 fans. But only about 1,500 tickets remain for the Duke game.

"Tradition is great," Forbes said of Tie Dye Nation's revival. "You want tradition in your program, and you want something that your fans can all feel part of. I think it's great."

Buchan said that Joel Coliseum had a different vibe once the students embraced Tie Dye Nation.

“It was so cool to see, and you could really tell that opponents had a tougher time when they came to Winston,” said Buchan, who went on to work in sports information at Georgia Tech and now is a real estate agent in the Atlanta area.

Battle, who knows Forbes a little bit, says he loves that the Tie Dye Nation is being rejuvenated.

“Coach Forbes always brings it up when I’ve talked to him and he says you guys did some great things and started all of that so I think just shows you the type of guy he is to bring it back and be on board with it,” Battle said. “For me, it brings back a lot of great memories and it brings back a lot of memories of Skip.”

Time to build on the momentum