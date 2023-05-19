Former Wake Forest pitcher Jack McGinley remembers the controversy over the team playing a 1955 College World Series game on a Sunday, and he offered a slight laugh about the current baseball team possibly playing on a Sunday this postseason.
“I don’t think they’ll be anybody fussing about that,” said McGinley, 87, who lives in Fayetteville. “But it was a big deal back then.”
The story goes that during the 1955 Series in Omaha, the Demon Deacons won on Friday thanks to a 1-0 shutout pitched by McGinley. Saturday’s game was rained out and pushed to Sunday. Coach Taylor Sanford and Athletics Director Jim Weaver didn’t actively let the Wake Forest high-level administration know the game was being played on Sunday, according to McGinley.
“Well, we won the game so that helped our cause,” McGinley said.
Catcher Linwood Holt, who is 89 and lives in Clarksville, Virginia, also remembers the Sunday game, which was a big no-no for the Baptist college.
“I’m pretty sure Mr. Weaver didn’t let the president know we were playing on Sunday, but it was good that we won,” Holt said about the 10-0 win over Colorado State in which pitcher Lowell “Lefty” Davis got the win.
In an article in The Durham Sun, Dr. Harold Tribble, who was the president of then-Wake Forest College, said: “If I had known about this Sunday game, I would never have given my permission for it be played.”
McGinley said it wouldn’t have mattered if Tribble had found out about it ahead of time.
“We were going to play, and nobody was going to tell us anything different,” McGinley said.
Weekend appearance
Davis, who also played basketball for the school which was in the town of Wake Forest, was flown in just for the weekend to Omaha because he had to attend summer school classes.
“From what I remember, he had to be back in class on that Monday, so he took a private jet out there and was back by Sunday night, so he was unavailable the rest of the series,” McGinley said.
Holt, who was born and raised in Graham, and McGinley have been following the current Demon Deacons on television. There’s a chance both of them may get to Durham to see next week’s ACC Tournament.
“I see they are No. 1 in the country and I’ve watched a couple of games on the ACC Network,” said Holt, who is in the Wake Forest Hall of Fame and hit .352 during that memorable championship season.
What Holt likes about this current team is the outstanding pitching depth it has, something the ’55 team also had.
“You need good pitching in the World Series and we had that,” Holt said.
The Demon Deacons head into the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed after clinching the regular-season title last weekend. They are going for their first ACC tournament title since 2001.
Holt loves the fact that Wake Forest has the four best ERA’s in the ACC in Seth Keener (1.40), Rhett Lowder (1.52), Josh Hartle (2.03) and Sean Sullivan (2.56).
“Their pitching staff is very deep,” Holt said. “That’s a big deal in college baseball.”
A memorable ’55 season
Holt, who was a junior on the championship team, said what he remembers how fast the season went.
“You really don’t know what’s going on until it’s over, but we all just played to win,” Holt said. “I also remember guys that weren’t the so-called big names of the team coming through for us in the playoffs. It was a total team effort and that’s how you win anything.”
The school was planning on moving from Wake Forest to Winston-Salem in the summer of 1955, but McGinley said that was delayed a year. The ACC was just formed in 1953, so the conference didn’t have a baseball tournament yet, but Wake Forest’s win in the College World Series was the conference’s first national championship. The ACC started its baseball tournament in 1973.
The Demon Deacons, thanks to winning the regular-season title, were invited to the regionals, where they beat West Virginia on the road and then beat Rollins College in a series in Florida to make it to the school’s second College World Series. They also were in the 1949 College World Series in Wichita, Kansas when Gene Hooks, who would become the head coach and later the legendary athletics director at Wake Forest, was on that team.
The ’49 and ’55 teams are the only two to have been to the College World Series.
Wake Forest went 5-1 in the College World Series, losing to Western Michigan in the double-elimination format before it beat the Broncos, 10-7, in the semifinals. In the championship game, Wake Forest beat Western Michigan again, 7-6, as McGinley somehow found the arm strength to pitch again.
“My arm was somewhere in Nebraska, but it wasn’t in Omaha,” he said about compiling a 3-0 record. Despite the performance, McGinley didn’t win the College World Series MVP award.
After that season, in a dispute with the school, Sanford left after five years on the job. Wake Forest struggled in 1956, going 13-5-1 overall and fourth place in the ACC at 7-4-1. Despite being the national coach of the year, Sanford never coached college baseball again.
‘He was determined’
McGinley, who went 8-2 in his sophomore season, was never the same after pitching so many innings during the College World Series. He struggled in his junior and senior years, but has no regrets for giving his right arm to help the Demon Deacons win the national title.
“I’m not mad at anybody,” said McGinley, a retired school teacher and administrator. “It was the best of times for us and winning that College World Series means more as the years go on. Linwood and I were trying to figure out how many of us are still around.”
McGinley isn’t in the Wake Forest Hall of Fame but probably should be. Even though he didn’t have an outstanding overall career with the Demon Deacons, he helped them make history.
“I will tell you something about Jack,” Holt said. “He was determined to do whatever it took for us to win and he proved it in that series.”
Another outstanding pitching performance was turned in by John Stokoe, who beat Oklahoma A&M, 2-0, that kept the Demon Deacons in the winner’s bracket.
The Demon Deacons had 19 players on the team that season, and a student body of just over 1,200. Size didn’t matter once they got into the postseason.
One of the big stars of the team was third baseman “Bullet” Billy Ray Barnes, who was also a football player. He got the last out in the championship game after fielding a ground ball and throwing to first base.
“Bill got that last out and then we sort of just celebrated right there,” McGinley said.
Barnes, who played in the NFL and won a championship with the Philadelphia Eagles in a win over the Green Bay Packers in 1960, has said in past articles that winning the College World Series was better than an NFL championship.
“It’s not even close,” Barnes told author Bill Hass in a book called “Nothing Finer: North Carolina’s Sports History and the People Who Made It.” Barnes went on to tell Hass: “I told the guy that winning the NCAA baseball championship in 1955 was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
McGinley would love for Coach Tom Walter and this current Demon Deacons’ team to get to Omaha and experience what and his teammates did 68 years ago.
“We are all rooting like heck for them,” McGinley said. “Linwood and I are even talking about going to Omaha if they get there. I like what I see from their entire team, so they can definitely do it.”
