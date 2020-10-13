Top-ranked Wake Forest falls 2-1 to Clemson on Tuesday night in ACC soccer

Top-ranked Wake Forest suffered its first loss of the season on the road to Clemson on Tuesday night at Riggs Field.

The Tigers scored in the 80th minute as Salvador Fernandez slide a short shot past goalie Andrew Pannenberg for a 2-1 victory.

The Deacons (3-1) fell behind 1-0 early in the second half but tied it up in the 59th minute when Machop Chol blasted in a 24-foot shot. It was Chol’s third goal of the season.

However, the Tigers (3-1, 1-1 ACC) took back the lead and won for the 19th straight time at home. The Tigers were coming off a loss to North Carolina on Saturday night.

The Tigers out-shot the Deacons 13-11.

Wake Forest will be back in action on Sunday night at Spry Stadium against third-ranked North Carolina at 6 p.m.

