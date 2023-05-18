The postseason is right around the corner, and that means a lot to the top-ranked Wake Forest base-ball team.

After this weekend’s final regular-season series with Virginia Tech, the ACC regular-season champions will play in the ACC Tournament in Durham. After that, the Demon Deacons hope to play host to an NCAA regional and a super regional at Couch Ballpark.

The pairings for the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament will be revealed on May 29th at noon on ESPN2.

Will Pantages, who is a senior associate athletics director in athletic communications, said Wake For-est has submitted a bid to the NCAA.

“Wake Forest always supported their programs, and we put in bids to the NCAA for all of our sports to host in the postseason,” Pantages said. “Everyone in the entire Wake Forest community is thrilled for our baseball program and the outstanding play of our student athletes. We look forward to hopefully having a great atmosphere at Couch Ballpark in the NCAA postseason.”

There will be 16 sites chosen by the NCAA for regionals June 1-4, and the eight super regionals will be held June 8-11.

Four teams will be selected for each of the 16 regionals with a double-elimination format.

The last time Couch Ballpark played host to a regional was in 2017 and the Demon Deacons won, then played the super regional at Florida but fell short in reaching the College World Series. The winners that emerge from the super regionals play in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska that will be held June 15-26.

The Demon Deacons are one of the favorites to reach Omaha for the third time in school history. The 1949 team went and the 1955 team won the ACC’s first national championship in any sport.

Couch Ballpark holds around 2,500, and in a series win over Boston College earlier this month the school announced that 6,155 fans attended, which is a school record for a three-game series.

“We’ve experienced record cords this season and the support the program has received has been excellent,” Pantages said. “The atmosphere at Couch Ballpark has been very good all season and that includes the week night games.”

